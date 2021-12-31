Menu
Gerane Wharton Park
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Gerane Wharton Park

1935 - 2021

"If you hear about a girl who is absolutely full-of-the-dickens, you can guess they're talking about Gerane Wharton..." - Clarkfield Advocate, 1953

It is with immense sadness that the family of Gerane Wharton Park announce the end of her remarkable life. Gerane passed away October 21, 2021 at the age of 86 due to complications from COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. She was comforted to the end surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Gerane was born February 5th, 1935 to Alonzo and Ruby (Hansen) Wharton in Litchfield, Minnesota. She and brother David grew up on their parent's chicken farm and hatchery in the small town of Clarkfield, Minnesota. Gerane learned to work hard and enjoy education from an early age through her parents who were active community leaders. Alonzo, in addition to being a farmer was involved in the Masons and served as both postmaster and mayor of the town. Mother Ruby managed a local soda shop, volunteered at the church, and managed the family business finances. Though she loved her family and friends, Gerane knew that she "did not want to grow up to be a farmer's wife" and that a career in social work was her life's path. Upon her graduation from Clarkfield High School in 1953, the quote above and the passage below about Gerane were published in the local paper:

"Gerane is looking forward to her ideal situation, which is a trip to Europe… with nothing on the schedule but three solid months of sleep. Her red hair and her cornet are her prized possessions…. You would never be able to get Gerane to diet as she likes all foods. We leave Gerane dreaming about her future plans, going to Hamline University, and "meowing" about her pet peeve, people who think they are big wheels."

In 1957 Gerane graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in social work. There she met her husband and fellow social worker David Rekdahl. The couple married in the summer of 1957, and in 1958 packed up their VW Beetle and moved west. They were 21 and 22 years old and embraced the thrill of adventure as they headed to what would soon become their home state.

In 1960 the couple returned to Minneapolis, where daughter Heidi was born in August. After a brief four years they sorely missed sunny California, and returned to the golden state settling in Pinole, where son Craig was born in February 1966.

In 1971 the family moved to Napa, California where Gerane would live for the rest of her life. Following an amicable divorce in 1972, she continued to pursue her education and career in social work, obtaining her master's degree at Sacramento State at the age of 42.

Gerane embodied her calling as a social worker and therapist (LCSW, MFT). Her 60+ year career included jobs at multiple adoption and family mental health agencies, 25 years at Napa State Hospital, 10 years at Kaiser Vallejo Hospice, and her long-standing private therapy practice - which she maintained until the month before her passing.

She volunteered as a trainer for years at Napa's COPE Family Center and supported and donated regularly to other organizations as well, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, Lucky Penny Productions, League of Women Voters, Bay To Breakers Race and the Napa Valley Marathon among many others.

The sentiments of a fun-loving, young, spirited girl as published in 1953 would continue to define Gerane for the rest of her life. She was a lover of life, never wanted to be left out of any adventure, and experienced everything to its fullest. Attending the theatre and workshops with friends and colleagues, raising her kids with an open full heart while she pursued her career goals with the same gusto, filled her days and years. Her passions included music, travel, psychology and her family and its ancestry. Thinking, studying, speaking and feeling with depth not only defined her life but also her career. She was as quick to cry at a movie, book or situation, as she was to laugh out loud… (with a big bucket of popcorn and a refill to take home for dinner!) Everyone who knew her felt at ease with her innate interest and acceptance of their individual essence. She will forever be missed here on earth, but very much alive throughout the universe and in our hearts and souls forever.

Gerane is survived by her children, Heidi Rekdahl Strong (Randy Dowis) & Craig Rekdahl; granddaughters Chelsea (Trevor) Terrill, Hanna Strong, Haley Rekdahl, Blair, Carly and Dru Dowis; great-granddaughters Delaney and Madison Terrill, brother David (Heide) Wharton, nieces Renata (Alex) Soto and Ursula (David) Averill.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gerane's name to the Universal Unitarian Church of Napa Valley, of which she was a long-standing member and donor; A Place of My Own preschool, a non-profit childcare education center that she helped found and name, and both great-granddaughters attended; or a donation of your choice.

We will gather to honor and celebrate Gerane's life on what would have been her 87th birthday: Saturday, February 5th 2022, at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Avenue, Napa at 11am. Masks required.






If you prefer to join remotely via Zoom, please email [email protected]"
Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
I'm sorry I was so behind on this sad news. Gerane was a lovely woman and her kind heart and smile will never be forgotten. My heart and prayers are with your family. The story her life was beautifully written and inspiring. Much love.
Laura
Friend
January 28, 2022
I was blessed to have crossed paths with Gerane at a time in my life when I needed someone her unique blend of expertise, wisdom and kindness. Although we may have only spent a short time on the same path the life lessons and experiences we shared will never be forgotten. I will think of you and my daughter everytime I see blueberries as promised.
Jackie McKey Campbell
Friend
January 9, 2022
Gerane was a dear friend and colleague whose robust laugh and dedication to our work of helping others, inspires me even as I write this. She persisted during her own health challenges and one of the major Public Health crises of our times, a global Pandemic; she has been a role model and mentor for me. I know I will miss her from time to time, as I glance around the office that we've shared over the past decade, but I believe I will be comforted by recalling her insightful words and the echoe of her laughter...
Queta Vargas
January 7, 2022
Mary Killeen Lyons
January 7, 2022
Heidi and Craig, I´m so sorry for your loss.
Joan Taramasso
January 1, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Gerane's passing. I met her through Kaiser Hospice where we both worked We kept in touch after I retired. She was so sharp!! She was able to problem solve so quickly. Combined with her warmth and acceptance all her patients benefited
Dawn Ramm
Friend
January 1, 2022
Dear Gerane, a kind, encompassing force to be reckoned with and sorely missed. My love and condolence to her family and friends. Her powerful presence will always be in our memories.. love Connie
Connie Butler
January 1, 2022
Gerane touched so many lives in profound ways. She will be missed. Sending much love and light to her family...and thanks for this beautiful obituary.
Nancy Rose
January 1, 2022
Craig, Heidi and family, I offer my sincere sympathy to all of you. Your sweet mama was a wonderful lady, sincere in her love of life. She love for her children and grand children rang so true. On behalf of my family and extended family we send or love to you all.
Ann Hitchcock
Family
January 1, 2022
From the first time I met her working together at Kaiser Vallejo Hospice to the last time at a lovely outdoor lunch to celebrate the autumn solstice, I knew she was a special person with many gifts which she shared. Her funny poems on her phone messages always made me laugh. With sympathy, Sharon
Sharon Stoepler
Friend
January 1, 2022
Condolences to the family. What a beautiful obituary to a remarkable woman.
lauren coodley
January 1, 2022
