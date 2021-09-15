Giuliana (Julie) Reichstein

1929 - 2021

It's with a heavy heart we mourn the passing of our beloved mother Giuliana (Julie) on September 9. She died in her home and is now with the love of her life, our dad, Frank.

She was born Giuliana Giannetti September 10, 1929 in Venturina, Italy. She married Frank Reichstein in Italy on October 15, 1947 where he was stationed in the army and they were married 70 years until the death of her beloved husband in 2018. They came to California after their marriage and built the home they lived in for over 70 years and raised their three children in this very loving home.

She leaves behind her son Lonnie (Cathie) Reichstein and her daughters Cindy Snead and Anita Leighty. She was blessed with grandchildren Brenda (Matt) Bardasian, Frank (Sheri) Reichstein, Julie (Bryan) Erckenbrack, JD (Monica) Snead, Jason (Andrea) Leighty and Juston (Brenda) Leighty. She also leaves behind 14 great grandchildren all who loved her greatly and fondly called her Nonna and one great-great granddaughter. She also leaves behind her sister Marcella, niece Monica and nephew Luca in Italy.

She was predeceased by her sons in-law Jim Snead in 2014 and Brian Leighty in 2017. I am sure they greeted her with open arms along with her beloved husband, parents and sister.

Enough cannot be said about our wonderful mom. Our families will carry on the legacy of "love of family" just as she and our dad did. Never to be forgotten and forever loved as the Matriarch of our family.