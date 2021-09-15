Menu
Giuliana Reichstein

Giuliana (Julie) Reichstein

1929 - 2021

It's with a heavy heart we mourn the passing of our beloved mother Giuliana (Julie) on September 9. She died in her home and is now with the love of her life, our dad, Frank.

She was born Giuliana Giannetti September 10, 1929 in Venturina, Italy. She married Frank Reichstein in Italy on October 15, 1947 where he was stationed in the army and they were married 70 years until the death of her beloved husband in 2018. They came to California after their marriage and built the home they lived in for over 70 years and raised their three children in this very loving home.

She leaves behind her son Lonnie (Cathie) Reichstein and her daughters Cindy Snead and Anita Leighty. She was blessed with grandchildren Brenda (Matt) Bardasian, Frank (Sheri) Reichstein, Julie (Bryan) Erckenbrack, JD (Monica) Snead, Jason (Andrea) Leighty and Juston (Brenda) Leighty. She also leaves behind 14 great grandchildren all who loved her greatly and fondly called her Nonna and one great-great granddaughter. She also leaves behind her sister Marcella, niece Monica and nephew Luca in Italy.

She was predeceased by her sons in-law Jim Snead in 2014 and Brian Leighty in 2017. I am sure they greeted her with open arms along with her beloved husband, parents and sister.

Enough cannot be said about our wonderful mom. Our families will carry on the legacy of "love of family" just as she and our dad did. Never to be forgotten and forever loved as the Matriarch of our family.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 15, 2021.
RIP Aunt Julie you will never be forgotten and now you are with Uncle Frank take care and I will see you both someday say hi to my parents when you see them.
Warren J Jabin
Family
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss, I will truly miss Julie and all our chats. I was blessed to have done her hair for many years, she shared many of her delicious baked goods and jams, and her beautifully knitted blankets with me, she was a kind and loving person, my husband and I will Truly miss her.
Mikee kayfez
September 16, 2021
Dear Cindy and Anita, I was saddened to read of your mom's passing. I have fond memories being at Vichy school and seeing her, they don't make mom's of the fifties anymore, we were so lucky. I had no idea she was still living at the Este house, they were there forever. You were blessed to have her so long and I hope your memories will sustain you all. Prayers, Margie
Margie Patterson (Barrios)
Other
September 16, 2021
Dear Lonnie & family, Sending love and the warmest hugs to you all. Your mom was such a dear woman (as your dad was a sweet guy). I have very fond memories in my heart. Love to you all, Erin
Erin Hafenstein
Other
September 15, 2021
Our hearts and prayers go out to the Reichstein Family. She was blessed with how she was loved. Prayers
Joe & Pat Sicoli
September 15, 2021
