Gladys Palma Marie Mealey

1950 - 2020

Gladys Palma Marie (Grant) Mealey, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Elizabethtown, KY, on Friday, November 6, 2020, with her loving husband at her side. Gladys was born September 30, 1950, in Napa, California. Gladys graduated from St. Helena Highschool in 1968.

She dedicated her life to caring for others in need. She worked most of her life in multiple aspects of the nursing field. Gladys received a Masters Degree in Nursing from the University of Phoenix. She worked over 20 years in the Yuba City area in the 80's and 90's. Her last nursing job was with North Ms. Hospice in Southaven, MS.

Gladys' helping heart wasn't just evident in her job, but also in her life. She was always willing to give a helping hand to friends or family in need.

Gladys is survived by her husband, Fred Mealey; her four daughters, Charlene Giles (Phillip), Maria Williamson, Regina Cowley-Shelton (Matthew), Ramona Hogan (Chuck) and their families. Gladys also cherished her relationship with her stepchildren and many friends and family not listed.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, 11am -3pm at Long Hunters State Park, Hermitage, TN. All family and friends invited.