Greda Anna Hebrard

1934 - 2022

Greda Hebrard passed away on March 24, 2022 after a fierce and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

Born Anna Greda Gnos in Thornton, Ca to Swiss immigrants, Joseph Gnos and Johanna Scheiber. The middle child of 6 siblings, Greda worked on the family dairy and farm in Dixon, CA. She graduated from Vacaville High School in 1952.

Greda married Eugene (Geno) Hebrard in 1956 and lived in Oregon until 2005, when she moved to Sonoma and eventually Napa.

Known for her generous nature, quick wit and love of family, Greda was always ready to lend a helping hand, a hot meal or a safe place to fall for family, friends and those in need.

Greda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene and her son's Thomas and James Hebrard. She is survived my sister JoAn Gianni and brother Herman Gnos of Dixon, CA, her son Michael Hebrard of Clackamas, OR, grandson Andrew Hebrard of Litchfield, AZ, daughter Kathy Deely of Napa, CA, grandchildren Victoria Deely Thompsom and Michael Deely of Napa, CA, and James's children Valerie, Alex, Race and Jett Hebrard of Portland, OR. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.