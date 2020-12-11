Menu
Greg A. Cox
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020

Greg A. Cox

1962 - 2020

Service to be held at Napa Valley Life Church, Dec. 19, 2020, 1:00PM. Covid compliant, outdoors, social distancing, masks required. Attendees can stay in their cars and listen to the service on the radio. Light refreshments will be served.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greg's wife to assist with final expenses and her living expenses now that Greg's social security income has ceased. Donations can be made online @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/dfzqv-gregcox, or donations can be sent to Andi Cox, c/o Napa Valley Life Church, 2303 Trower Avenue, Napa, CA 94558.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
1:00p.m.
Napa Valley Life Church
CA
