Gregory Rodeno

1945 - 2021

When you walk to the edge of all the light you have

and take that first step into the darkness of the unknown,

you must believe that one of two things will happen:

There will be something solid for you to stand upon,

or, you will be taught how to fly

We unhappily share the passing of our much loved husband, father, and friend, Gregory Rodeno. Gregory was born in 1945 in Cleveland, a city for which he long held an affinity and celebrated annually with a holiday screening of "A Christmas Story." After graduating from the Delbarton School in Morristown, NJ, he made his way cross country to Stanford University where he studied psychology, served as student manager for the football team, and joined Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. In 1967 he drove his Camaro convertible north to the University of California, Davis to attend law school. There he earned his JD and met Michaela Kane, whom he loved immediately. They married in 1970 and shared international travels, career successes, two wonderful kids, one worth waiting for grandchild, tending their vines, making wine under the family's Villa Ragazzi label and, always, fun.

Regularly referred to as "the smartest person I know" by friends, Gregory was a long term visionary and planner. He saw the opportunity in vineyards on arriving in Napa Valley in 1972. The Oakville vineyard acquired in 1977 became an homage to his Italian ancestry. Surrounded by Sangiovese and Cabernet vines, a succession of farm cats, a heritage octagonal barn turned artisanal winery, a grove of olive trees, Italian cypresses, and what could be called a California take on a Tuscan villa, home was truly where Gregory's heart was.

He deeply loved all things Italian: a series of Alfa Romeos, one Fiat 500 complete with license plates naming one of the small Italian villages in the family tree, a rosso brillante Ducati referred to in at least one letter as a "midlife crisis motorcycle," almost any cultural research or reference, wine, and plenty of pasta. He also loved (spaghetti) westerns, aviation in all forms, Sam Cooke, classical music, education, and travel (not by sea). Most of all, he loved and cherished his family and friends, remained relentlessly proud of his children's accomplishments, and was Michaela's greatest fan and supporter.

Gregory quietly set us the example we strive to emulate: tender hearted, tolerant, a consensus builder, frugal but not cheap, and always in pursuit of learning. He taught us perseverance and self-reliance. We will miss him terribly and regret he is gone from our lives. He is survived by his wife, Michaela Rodeno of Napa; daughter Kate (John) Harland, and grandson Thomas of Medford, NJ; son John Rodeno of Napa, CA; siblings Victoria (Mike) Calderon, Paul (Robin) Rodeno, and Elizabeth Rodeno; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in memory of Gregory Rodeno can be made to: Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026 in support of MSA research. We would also like to acknowledge Continuum Hospice.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gregory Rodeno, known as a remarkable man, "tender hearted, tolerant, consensus builder, always in pursuit of learning, perseverance, self reliance, long term visionary & planner"who loved and cherished his Family & Friends"with the same enduring legacy he will be remembered. Sorry we did not have the privilege of meeting this remarkable man. With deep Sympathy for your loss. Wishing dear Michaela and Family Peace and Light
Linda Andreae
June 27, 2021
I am so sorry, Michaela, Kate and John for your loss. Greg was the sweetest gentleman, always polite and respectful to me when he called the winery. I will never forget the time he gave me cuts in line at the grocery store! I would see him at the Vallergas on redwood or at the gas station at Salvador after work. My heart is sad for you today
Nina Roberts
April 6, 2021
Dear Michaela, I am so sorry for your loss. You and Gregory built a wonderful life together, including your idyllic home and vineyard that are so serene, beautiful and peaceful. A enduring tribute to his gifts and talents. He will be remembered.
Janet Myers
March 31, 2021
Michaela, we are so sorry, our hearts go out to you and family. He was a wonderful character, we loved seeing him wandering along Money Road, always ready to chat. Best to you, Joanne and Dave
Joanne and David McDonald
March 29, 2021
One Degree of Separation - I met Mr. Rodeno only a few times when I first started working at Napa Valley College. As I recall, Mr. Rodeno served the Napa Community well in his role as a Napa Valley College Board of Trustees member. His tenure was especially significant during the battle over Proposition 13 which would end up having heavy impact on Napa and California Schools. I succeeded Michaela Rodeno´s stint in Dean of Instruction John Mehrens Office as creative designer of the then annual Napa Valley College Catalog. I have the sense that they were both progressive during a time when the word was not used in the context of today and were a positive force to be reckoned with ... each separately, and together. Mr. Rodeno will be remembered as one of the truly Good Guys.
Richard Bruns, NVC Retired
March 24, 2021
If it wasn´t for Gregory´s insistance of rib perfection , I´d still be at a loss. I remember his smile, his laugh and his love of his kids. There is a tremble in the force.
Dawn Bardessono
March 23, 2021
Michaela and Family, we are saddened to hear about your loss. You will be kept in our thoughts and prayers. Please accept our deepest sympathy for your loss. Pete-Sonia,Mom,Diana,Rick-Darla The Baca's
Pete Baca
March 23, 2021
To: Michaela and John My heart is filled with sadness, yet I can smile at the times we all shared on the tennis courts. There were so many good times, not only with tennis, but also with good talks and laughter. Remember the good times through your hours of grief. Hugs and prayers for your healing, Rebecca
Rebecca E Thompson
March 23, 2021
My heart goes out to you.
Dan Berger
March 23, 2021
Dear Michaela and Rodeno Family, Although in New Zealand during the Covid crisis today, I´ve just read from the Register e-news of Greg´s passing. Please accept my deepest sympathy. He was the most honorable man of utmost integrity and we all were benefitted from his friendship and guidance.
Warren Nelson
March 23, 2021
our lives will be a little dimmer from this point on.
chester and lorrie carter
March 22, 2021
