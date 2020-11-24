Menu
Guy Patrick Shuman

Guy Patrick Shuman

1964 - 2020

Guy Patrick Shuman, son of Marvin and Betty, was a loving husband, father, and friend.

Guy lived most of his life in California where he owned his construction business until his retirement at 56. Most importantly, he was the heart of his family and will be forever missed.

Guy is survived by his wife Kasha. His children Mike, Chris, Mitch, Krissy, Patrick, Skye and Star. Brothers and sisters Marvette, Terry, Rose, and Marvin. And grandchildren Alexis, Asher, Nova, Axl, Jaden, Rose, Jayden and Callie


Published by Napa Valley Register on Nov. 24, 2020.
