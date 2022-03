Harold "Dean" Young

1944 - 2021

Harold "Dean" Young was survived by his wife Linda, 2 sons James and Dan, his daughter in law Elizabeth, and his 2 grandsons Sebastian and Tristan. Harold or "Dean" as most people knew him was an Army Veteran that served from 11/05/1962 - 10/26/1965. He loved his family, he loved his country and his service in the Army, and he was loved by everyone who met him.