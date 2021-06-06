Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henrietta Schmidtpott
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Henrietta (Henny) Schmidtpott

1949 - 2021

Our dear and beloved Henny passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home with her family by her bedside on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the age of 72.

Henny was born March 7, 1949 at the St Helena Hospital in Angwin, California to Henry and Berta Schmidtpott. She lived a full and happy life with care, enjoyed her outings, going out to eat at Denny's, McDonalds, IHOP and Black Bear Dinner. In her younger years she really liked and looked forward to go bowling with her friends and was so excited when she knocked down pins. She loved to go to the St. John's Lutheran Church which made her so happy. She loved family get-together's for all the holidays and birthdays with her family. Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter were her favorites, as she loved to get cards and presents and to hunt for Easter eggs. She attended many years at the Napa Valley Support Services and couldn't wait to go each day, not wanting to miss a single day. Henny so loved to be involved with the Special Olympics, especially swimming and received medals for her achievements which made her so proud and happy.

What a sweet person she was and her sweet temperment that she took pride in her work. She could always remember her family memories and her work and outings.

Henny was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Berta Schmidtpott, sister Anna Masson and aunts and uncles. She leaves behind her sisters, Helen Schmidtpott and Betty Rawlins; her nieces, Cindy Edwards, Lucy Franklin Amy Triplett and nephew Paul Clark. She also leaves behind her grand nieces; Emma and Ella Triplett, Sarah Franklin and great nephew Ben Franklin. Also she always remembered her distant cousins, Herbert and Margot Schmidtpott of Germany and always wanted to visit them.

Henny is now at peace and in God's hands with her parents, sister and her favorite cat Tina.

There will be no services. Immediate family will have a small private service at the gravesite at the Napa Valley Memorial Park. If you wish to make a donation in Henny's memory, please give to the Napa Valley Support Services, 620 Imperial Way, Napa California, 94559.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I have had the pleasure of working with Henny for 15 yrs. at Napa Valley Support Services. Henny has attended the Day program for 32 years. Henny worked at numerous jobs, Wendy´s, Pizza Hut, and the Janitorial Crew just to name a few. In her retirement she would earn a paycheck by assembling Lixit products, shredding paper and selling her art work at the local Farmer´s Market. Henny enjoyed life by accessing the community going, to the duck pond, library, Casinos, Napa Fair, baseball games, Senior Center, bowling, out to eat, and of course shopping at Wal-Mart. Henny participated in the classes NVSS provided as well, bingo, art, computers, dance, Recycle Club and the Bell ringing class to perform for the Holidays. Henny will be missed by everyone. I will forever be grateful to have had the pleasure of working with her. Rest in peace my friend you´ll always be my Mini Henny.
Rachael Heatherly
Work
June 7, 2021
I have worked with Henny for 15yrs at Napa Valley Support Services. Henny was love by many. Her friends and staff will truly miss her. Henny attend the Day Program for 32 years. Henny worked on many different crews such as Wendy's, Pizza Hut, and the Janitorial crew cleaning houses. In her retirement years, to earn money Henny worked at assembling Lixit products, shedding papers, and created art to sell at the local Farmers Market. Henny took pride in her various jobs earning a paycheck. She enjoyed many activities in the community with her friends and staff! Going to the duck pond, Farmers Market, Casino trips, NVC adaptive P.E. class, Napa Valley Fair, bowling, Baseball games, Senior Center, the Library, and especially shopping at Wal-Mart. While in the program Henny participated in many activities that NVSS provides, Dance class, Art, Computers, Bingo, Recycle Club, and she was apart of the Bell ringing group for Holiday's just to name a few. Henny was very special to me! She will forever be my Mini Henny. Rest in place my friend.
Rachael Heatherly
Work
June 7, 2021
We met Henny on Susie's (Dalton) first day at Wintun School.....she was always so sweet, and always called me "Susie's Mom", and followed with a big Hug....and, what a sweet face she had....Susie said, thank you for all the memories - rest in peace sweet Henny Susie Dalton and Mom Joy O'Gara
Joy O'Gara and Susie Dalton
June 7, 2021
I had the chance of Henny in my bell class during the Christmas holidays & Henny did very well in it. I also had Henny in my crew & she will be loved & missed by everyone who knew Henny. I also called her Henny Penny as well. Thanks for all your memories Henny, your an angel from God.
Eden Alexander
Work
June 7, 2021
Thanks for the memories Henny, the clients & staff will miss you & your smile every day. Please watch over your friends & staff @ Napa Valley Support Services, the clients & staff were lucky to have you as their friend/client, our thoughts & prayers are with Henny's loving family. Thanks for letting Henny come to Napa Valley Support Services on Imperial Way, Henny will be missed & loved so much by her love & smile.
Napa Valley Support Services day program of Imperial Way
Friend
June 7, 2021
My sweet mermaid Henny! I will miss you dearly, our memories will always make me smile! All of our love to the family.
Suzy Jordan
June 6, 2021
Thanks for the memories Henny, I will never forget you & your laughter & smile, you always make me smile when I saw you & you make me laugh as well for the good & bad times.
Jamie Cooper
Friend
June 6, 2021
I was lucky to know Henny for 31 years & worked @ Napa Valley Support Services with Henny for 17 & a half years. Henny always had a smile on her face & always supported her friends & staff @ Napa Valley Support Services. I'll remember Henny by her smile & personality, glad to call Henny a true friend who is always happy. R.I.P. of Henny, a true angel that ever touched this earth, thanks for being my friend & I will never forget you & your smile, thanks for the memories always.
Timmy "The Fonz"
Work
June 6, 2021
My heart goes out to Henny's family. I remember many bowling Saturdays and any time she saw me she had a love and "hi". Rest in peace Henry and my prayers for the family
Debra Parmley
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results