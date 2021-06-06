Henrietta (Henny) Schmidtpott

1949 - 2021

Our dear and beloved Henny passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home with her family by her bedside on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the age of 72.

Henny was born March 7, 1949 at the St Helena Hospital in Angwin, California to Henry and Berta Schmidtpott. She lived a full and happy life with care, enjoyed her outings, going out to eat at Denny's, McDonalds, IHOP and Black Bear Dinner. In her younger years she really liked and looked forward to go bowling with her friends and was so excited when she knocked down pins. She loved to go to the St. John's Lutheran Church which made her so happy. She loved family get-together's for all the holidays and birthdays with her family. Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter were her favorites, as she loved to get cards and presents and to hunt for Easter eggs. She attended many years at the Napa Valley Support Services and couldn't wait to go each day, not wanting to miss a single day. Henny so loved to be involved with the Special Olympics, especially swimming and received medals for her achievements which made her so proud and happy.

What a sweet person she was and her sweet temperment that she took pride in her work. She could always remember her family memories and her work and outings.

Henny was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Berta Schmidtpott, sister Anna Masson and aunts and uncles. She leaves behind her sisters, Helen Schmidtpott and Betty Rawlins; her nieces, Cindy Edwards, Lucy Franklin Amy Triplett and nephew Paul Clark. She also leaves behind her grand nieces; Emma and Ella Triplett, Sarah Franklin and great nephew Ben Franklin. Also she always remembered her distant cousins, Herbert and Margot Schmidtpott of Germany and always wanted to visit them.

Henny is now at peace and in God's hands with her parents, sister and her favorite cat Tina.

There will be no services. Immediate family will have a small private service at the gravesite at the Napa Valley Memorial Park. If you wish to make a donation in Henny's memory, please give to the Napa Valley Support Services, 620 Imperial Way, Napa California, 94559.