Herbert E. Fish

1940 - 2021

Herb Fish passed away suddenly on Friday, December 24, while on a walk in his Browns Valley neighborhood. He was 81 years young.

He was born in San Mateo, CA and lived in San Carlos on a hill overlooking the Bay. He loved music, played the standing bass at Carlmont High and was most jazzed by 40's Big Bands and 5o's rock'n roll!

Herb received a scholarship to UCLA where he studied chemistry and graduated with a Bachelor of Science. He also trained with the ROTC, planning to begin his career in the US Navy. Upon graduating he received his Commission as an Officer. He served for ten years.

Herb met and married his college sweetheart, Valerie Seaver in 1964. Together they began their adventure as a military family. They lived in San Diego, Monterey, added two beautiful daughters, flew to Kaohsiung Taiwan for two years, and returned to the Bay area to stay.

Settling in Napa, he joined First Christian Church's fellowship, serving in many ways. Herb chose a second career here in Napa as an agent with AAA, helping clients with their insurance needs. He received several awards for his service during his 20-plus years. He retired early to discover another career…volunteering!

He loved his volunteer "jobs" because of the people he worked with! He volunteered at the Farmers Market, the Welcome Center, and ushered at the Opera House, Lincoln theater, Lucky Penny Theater, and E&M productions.

Herb was a "morning person" and a supporter of the Napa Farmers Market. He and Val (not a morning gal) offered up bakery pastries at Napa's first markets and also in St Helena. Herb was recently still helping the Napa Farmers Market, as a Greeter. His friends there described him well: "a smiling face…cheerful…a joy to talk to…a pleasure to volunteer with…a solid part of the Market community".

He is so missed, especially by his family! He is survived by his wife Valerie, daughters Kris Dodson (Ray), Jennifer Ball (Steve), brother Martin Fish (Debra), grandchildren Katie (Steven), Joshua, Natalie, Stephanie (Joe), great grand baby Daniella, and cousin Tom Dodd. There will be a private family service in the spring.

In keeping with Herb's joy of service to the Napa community, perhaps consider a donation to the Napa Farmers Market. Online at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate or by check to Napa Farmers Market, PO Box 10822 Napa, CA 94581