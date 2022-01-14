Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Herbert E. Fish
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022

Herbert E. Fish

1940 - 2021

Herb Fish passed away suddenly on Friday, December 24, while on a walk in his Browns Valley neighborhood. He was 81 years young.

He was born in San Mateo, CA and lived in San Carlos on a hill overlooking the Bay. He loved music, played the standing bass at Carlmont High and was most jazzed by 40's Big Bands and 5o's rock'n roll!

Herb received a scholarship to UCLA where he studied chemistry and graduated with a Bachelor of Science. He also trained with the ROTC, planning to begin his career in the US Navy. Upon graduating he received his Commission as an Officer. He served for ten years.

Herb met and married his college sweetheart, Valerie Seaver in 1964. Together they began their adventure as a military family. They lived in San Diego, Monterey, added two beautiful daughters, flew to Kaohsiung Taiwan for two years, and returned to the Bay area to stay.

Settling in Napa, he joined First Christian Church's fellowship, serving in many ways. Herb chose a second career here in Napa as an agent with AAA, helping clients with their insurance needs. He received several awards for his service during his 20-plus years. He retired early to discover another career…volunteering!

He loved his volunteer "jobs" because of the people he worked with! He volunteered at the Farmers Market, the Welcome Center, and ushered at the Opera House, Lincoln theater, Lucky Penny Theater, and E&M productions.

Herb was a "morning person" and a supporter of the Napa Farmers Market. He and Val (not a morning gal) offered up bakery pastries at Napa's first markets and also in St Helena. Herb was recently still helping the Napa Farmers Market, as a Greeter. His friends there described him well: "a smiling face…cheerful…a joy to talk to…a pleasure to volunteer with…a solid part of the Market community".

He is so missed, especially by his family! He is survived by his wife Valerie, daughters Kris Dodson (Ray), Jennifer Ball (Steve), brother Martin Fish (Debra), grandchildren Katie (Steven), Joshua, Natalie, Stephanie (Joe), great grand baby Daniella, and cousin Tom Dodd. There will be a private family service in the spring.

In keeping with Herb's joy of service to the Napa community, perhaps consider a donation to the Napa Farmers Market. Online at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate or by check to Napa Farmers Market, PO Box 10822 Napa, CA 94581


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Herb lived life in the positive lane! Always kind and smiling. We will miss your gentle soul!
Robert and Olive Kulas
Work
January 21, 2022
Oh my goodness, I was so surprised to read about the sudden passing of Herb, I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one. I met Herb when we both volunteered at Lincoln Theater ushering and what a charming and delightful man he was to work with. I just saw him a couple of weeks ago at Lucky Penny and we chatted for a couple of minutes and then he got busy with one of the volunteer jobs he was so good at. Sincerely, Judy Thomas
Judy Thomas
Other
January 16, 2022
My deepest sympathy Val and to all your family. Since covid I had not seen Herb at the Farmers Market over a year. He and I volunteered together for several years as you may remember at the St Helena farmers market and he and I usually worked the early morning shift. We always talked about our families, traveling and sometimes just our daily lives. Herb was a dear man and I will always treasure his friendship. May you find solace Val, knowing how much Herb was loved by our Napa/St Helena community. Sincerest regards, Anne Marie
Anne Marie Clifford
January 15, 2022
Dear Val and family. I am so sorry for your loss. Time does help. Penny
Penny Pawl
January 14, 2022
My sincere sympathies to all of Herb's loved ones, especially his dear wife. Herb was a longtime volunteer at the Napa Valley Welcome Center, always cheerful and wanting to help visitors enjoy our beautiful Napa Valley. He was a beloved part of his Thursday team and the entire volunteer team. What a wonderful life of service he lived for all of his loved ones to be proud of. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Suzi Hubbard
January 14, 2022
I am so sad to see Herb passed away. I worked many times volunteering at linciln theater and a couple times at Lucky Penny. His smile and friendly personality was enjoyed by all that were around him. He will be missed. Prayers to his family.
Sharon miller whittington
Other
January 14, 2022
Oh Val, I am profoundly saddened to hear about Herb. My thoughts are with you. Joan.
Joan Taramasso
Friend
January 14, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. What a guy! He made people feel important He truly will be missed.
Mignon Stephenson Graham
Friend
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results