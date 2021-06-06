Menu
James David Blackwood
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

James David Blackwood

1949 - 2021

James (Jim) David Blackwood left this life May 18, 2021 in Napa, CA, after a prolonged illness.

Jim was born Nov. 20, 1949 in Richmond, CA to James Paul Blackwood & Geraldine Shields Blackwood. In 1952 the family moved to Napa, where Jim attended Napa Co. Schools through high school.

Drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Jim served from 1969 to 1971. Upon discharge from the Army, Jim received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Services Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, & the Arm Commendation Medal.

Jim spent most of his adult life working in the auto parts industry until his retirement.

Jim is survived by his sister, Paula Blackwood of Sacramento CA, and numerous cousins.

Internment will be at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. There will be no services.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 6, 2021.
Paula So sorry to hear about Jim. I will aways have such great memories of him. In my prayers. Becky
Becky Nunes Wilkins
Friend
June 11, 2021
Dear Paula, It has been years since I have seen you. I am very sorry to see of Jimmy´s passing. I carry fond memories of our times on Barrow Lane. Love, Joan
Joan Arruda Latimer
June 8, 2021
Dear Paula my deepest condolences in the loss of Jimmy. I have such wonderful memories of your family. Love, Marta
Marta Viksna
Friend
June 7, 2021
