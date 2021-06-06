James David Blackwood

1949 - 2021

James (Jim) David Blackwood left this life May 18, 2021 in Napa, CA, after a prolonged illness.

Jim was born Nov. 20, 1949 in Richmond, CA to James Paul Blackwood & Geraldine Shields Blackwood. In 1952 the family moved to Napa, where Jim attended Napa Co. Schools through high school.

Drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Jim served from 1969 to 1971. Upon discharge from the Army, Jim received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Services Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, & the Arm Commendation Medal.

Jim spent most of his adult life working in the auto parts industry until his retirement.

Jim is survived by his sister, Paula Blackwood of Sacramento CA, and numerous cousins.

Internment will be at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. There will be no services.