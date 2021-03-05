James David Cherrington

1957 - 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that James Cherrington began his journey to heaven on February 28th, 2021 at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco. James was born to Walter and Cecilia Cherrington at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa on November 23, 1957. He married Jeanette Alcouffe in 1981 at St. John's Catholic Church in Napa.

James was a loving husband and father with a wonderful but slightly warped sense of humor. He loved driving and working on fast cars, being in the outdoors and he had quite a green thumb. He was an excellent tractor operator and was the vineyard manager for his in-laws vineyard in Calistoga and later worked for Titus Vineyards in St. Helena. He also worked in masonry for many years with his buddy Ed Sweezey. He ended his working career at a lumber warehouse at Blackpoint and then retired due to a back injury. He will be greatly missed but well remembered by all.

James was predeceased by his parents, his older brother Blaine Cherrington and infant brother Patrick Cherrington. He is survived by his wife Jeanette, son Matthew, cousins Christine Burns & Carolyn Conkell and his Uncle James Cherrington.

A private viewing will be held at a later date at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home with a burial at Tulocay Cemetery with Pastor Michael Palmer of Living Vine Church officiating.