Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James David Cherrington
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Claffey & Rota Funeral Home
1975 Main St
Napa, CA

James David Cherrington

1957 - 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that James Cherrington began his journey to heaven on February 28th, 2021 at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco. James was born to Walter and Cecilia Cherrington at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa on November 23, 1957. He married Jeanette Alcouffe in 1981 at St. John's Catholic Church in Napa.

James was a loving husband and father with a wonderful but slightly warped sense of humor. He loved driving and working on fast cars, being in the outdoors and he had quite a green thumb. He was an excellent tractor operator and was the vineyard manager for his in-laws vineyard in Calistoga and later worked for Titus Vineyards in St. Helena. He also worked in masonry for many years with his buddy Ed Sweezey. He ended his working career at a lumber warehouse at Blackpoint and then retired due to a back injury. He will be greatly missed but well remembered by all.

James was predeceased by his parents, his older brother Blaine Cherrington and infant brother Patrick Cherrington. He is survived by his wife Jeanette, son Matthew, cousins Christine Burns & Carolyn Conkell and his Uncle James Cherrington.

A private viewing will be held at a later date at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home with a burial at Tulocay Cemetery with Pastor Michael Palmer of Living Vine Church officiating.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Claffey & Rota Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Claffey & Rota Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Much love to you Jeanette and Matt during these difficult times. Will certainly miss Jim, and his hilarious sense of humor. May you cherish the good memories. The planted trees are from both mom and I.
Ioana Alcouffe & Maria Zamfir Bleyberg
March 10, 2021
IOANA ALCOUFFE
March 10, 2021
With Love From Your Friends,
Debbie & Randy, Deb H., Linda G., Laurie H., Kathy S., Linda P., Ellen F., and Laurel & Tim
March 9, 2021
There are four important words in life: LOVE,HONESTY, TRUTH AND RESPECT. Without these in your life you have nothing and you had them all. R.I.P. Jim
John Perry
March 7, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jim, he was a sweet man, may he Rest In Peace
Mary Moorehead
March 6, 2021
Rest in peace, Jim. My sympathy to you and your family, Jeanette. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. God bless.
Pam Tuthill
March 5, 2021
Jeanette & Matthew
March 5, 2021
Dear Jeanette and Matthew: We were so sorry to hear of James´ passing. Our deepest condolences in your loss. I pray for strength for you to get through this time and may God bring you peace in your hearts knowing he is no longer in pain and suffering. Our son Joe sends his condolences too! Love, Bob & Rosie Leija & Family
Rosie Verdin Leija
March 5, 2021
Jeanette, I was saddened to hear of Jim's passing, I always enjoyed our interactions and working together at Creekside. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ron Reid
March 5, 2021
God's peace, Jim. We haven't seen one another in many years, but I remember our childhood friendship with a smile.
Jon Breaw
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results