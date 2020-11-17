James "Bo" Fannin

1963 - 2020

James "Bo" Fannin passed away unexpectedly on Nov, 8th 2020. He was a master carpenter that took great pride in his work and family. He always enjoyed working for all of his clients, who became his friends long after his work was done. He always had a smile and embodied the term "be happy". Bo always took care of his family before himself and worked long hard hours to do so and what a great job he did. He will truly be missed by not only his family but those who became close to him from co-workers to clients to the people who saw him every week at his local hardware shops. He is survived by his wife Stacy, his son Jeff Congi and two daughters Jillian Chacey and Jaimie MacArthur along with his 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his father Bill Fannin, sister Joan Fannin and brother John Fannin of Alaska. His memorial service at Hopewell Baptist will be held on November 21st at 1100 am. All who worked with or knew Bo are welcome to attend.