James Roy Settles

1936 - 2021

James (Jim) Settles, age 85, passed away after a brief illness on December, 13, 2021, at his home in The Springs Retirement Villa in Napa, California. Jim was born October 21st, 1936 in San Jose, California to James Edward Settles and Esther Mabel (Harnack) Settles. He grew up in San Rafael, attending Red Hill School, Drake High School and College of Marin.

Jim joined the National Guard after high school and worked in carpet sales for a short period of time. For many years he worked in San Francisco in the meat importing and exporting business. An entrepreneur at heart, Jim found his calling when he started a Marcoin Management Services franchise in Napa to provide bookkeeping, tax preparation, payroll services and business consulting to small businesses. Later, Jim transitioned the business name to J.R. Settles and Associates and finally Business Management Industries. Jim very much enjoyed working with Napa area businesses and made many lifelong friendships with his employees and clients.

Jim married his first wife, Billie Ann (Payton) Settles in 1959. They raised their 3 children together in San Rafael and later Novato. In 1986, Jim remarried Mary (Sullivan) Bieraugal of Napa, where they lived the rest of their lives.

In his spare time Jim enjoyed the great outdoors including camping, fishing, boating and RV travel. The Sierras were his favorite place to camp. He was also an avid golfer, loved dining out and visiting family. Jim and his wife Mary traveled the world and enjoyed many RV trips and cruise ship vacations.

Jim cared deeply for his family. He loved seeing and bragging about his grandchildren. Later in life he was a caregiver for his mother and wife, Mary.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Nov. 13, 2021), his mother, father and brother-in-law, Ken Carolan.

im is survived by his sister Janice (Settles) Carolan, ten nieces and nephews, biological children James Settles, Thomas Settles and Shauna (Settles) Huntoon; his step children Laurie (Donaldson) Bieraugel, Michael Bieraugel, Patrice (Bieraugel) Agrippino and 9

6 (Bieraugel) Keeshen; his sixteen grandchildren, Dalton Settles, Tiernan Settles, Daniel Settles, Jonathan Settles, Sierra Johnson-Settles, Jacob Huntoon, Katie Huntoon, Sierra Donaldson, Marina Donaldson, Kaylee Bieraugel, Nicholas Bieraugel, Alyssa Agrippino, Lindsey Agrippino, Jessica Agrippino, Katelyn Keeshen, Claire Keeshen, and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service honoring Jim's life will be held at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m.