James Terry Young
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

James Terry Young

1948 - 2021

Born to Allen and Hope Young on December 25, 1948, Jim always claimed to be his parents' favorite Christmas present. An energetic youth, Jim was known to enjoy exploring the outdoors, fishing the local creeks, and camping. Always ready to crack a joke or relive an adventure, his bedtime stories were a favorite of his kids and grandkids and mostly involved tales from his childhood mischief-making.

Jim graduated from Napa High School in 1967 and then enrolled at Napa Community College. However, he temporarily paused his education to enlist in the Army, serving as a military police officer in Sinop, Turkey during the Vietnam War. After his time in the service, he returned home and eventually earned his bachelor's degree from CSU Sacramento.

Jim married his first wife, Olga, in 1968. The marriage ended but not before the couple gave birth to Jim's first daughter, Misty. Jim met the love of his life, Ruth, while taking a photography class at Napa Community College. He often shared that she caught his attention the first week of class when she nearly ran him over in the parking lot but that he did not work up the nerve to ask her out until the last class of the semester. Jim and Ruth married in 1973 and had two additional children, David and Laura.

Throughout his life, Jim split time between being a small business owner and working in law enforcement. He was a deputy for the Napa County Sheriff's Office, owned and operated Murdock's gift shop in Napa, and Young Distributing in Susanville CA, and eventually became a Correctional Officer at CTF Soledad.

Jim retired early at the age of 53 and moved back to Napa to care for his aging parents. After their passing, he also helped Ruth care for her parents.

Jim never lost his love of the outdoors. He spent his spare time fishing, hunting, and traveling. He made annual trips to Alaska to enjoy the scenery and chase the biggest fish. He captured his favorite places in his photography and, later, they inspired his paintings.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth Young; children, Misty Morgan, David Young and Laura Young; son-in-law, Chris Morgan; grandchildren, Ashley Morgan, Amanda Morgan, Liana Banuelos, Jake Morgan, Bo Morgan and Amaya Morgan; sister, Judy Lambert. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Allen and Hope Young and siblings Dwayne Young and Suzanne Wright.

A memorial service will be held at 9:00 am on January 24th at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA. A celebration of life will follow at Cattlemens, 250 Dorset Dr, Dixon at 10:00 am.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
24
Memorial service
9:00a.m.
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA
Jan
24
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Cattlemens
250 Dorset Dr, Dixon, CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ruth, we´re thinking of you and your beautiful family. Words alone can´t express our sympathy and your loss of a truly wonderful partner & dad. He was so proud of his kids & grandkids, and he was a wonderful friend.....for me, beginning at Silverado & continuing through to this year. We´re grateful we reconnected several years ago & will remember those good times with a smile. I´ll miss seeing his sunset & "big fish" photos, as well as seeing his progress as he finished one painting after another. Our Love Always, Ed & Bonnie
Ed & Bonnie
School
January 6, 2022
We are saddened by Jim´s passing and will remember him and the times we shared together fondly. Our Heartfelt Sympathy and Love Jerry & Peggy Larghi & Family
Jerry & Peggy Larghi & Family
School
January 5, 2022
