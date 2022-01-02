James Terry Young

1948 - 2021

Born to Allen and Hope Young on December 25, 1948, Jim always claimed to be his parents' favorite Christmas present. An energetic youth, Jim was known to enjoy exploring the outdoors, fishing the local creeks, and camping. Always ready to crack a joke or relive an adventure, his bedtime stories were a favorite of his kids and grandkids and mostly involved tales from his childhood mischief-making.

Jim graduated from Napa High School in 1967 and then enrolled at Napa Community College. However, he temporarily paused his education to enlist in the Army, serving as a military police officer in Sinop, Turkey during the Vietnam War. After his time in the service, he returned home and eventually earned his bachelor's degree from CSU Sacramento.

Jim married his first wife, Olga, in 1968. The marriage ended but not before the couple gave birth to Jim's first daughter, Misty. Jim met the love of his life, Ruth, while taking a photography class at Napa Community College. He often shared that she caught his attention the first week of class when she nearly ran him over in the parking lot but that he did not work up the nerve to ask her out until the last class of the semester. Jim and Ruth married in 1973 and had two additional children, David and Laura.

Throughout his life, Jim split time between being a small business owner and working in law enforcement. He was a deputy for the Napa County Sheriff's Office, owned and operated Murdock's gift shop in Napa, and Young Distributing in Susanville CA, and eventually became a Correctional Officer at CTF Soledad.

Jim retired early at the age of 53 and moved back to Napa to care for his aging parents. After their passing, he also helped Ruth care for her parents.

Jim never lost his love of the outdoors. He spent his spare time fishing, hunting, and traveling. He made annual trips to Alaska to enjoy the scenery and chase the biggest fish. He captured his favorite places in his photography and, later, they inspired his paintings.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth Young; children, Misty Morgan, David Young and Laura Young; son-in-law, Chris Morgan; grandchildren, Ashley Morgan, Amanda Morgan, Liana Banuelos, Jake Morgan, Bo Morgan and Amaya Morgan; sister, Judy Lambert. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Allen and Hope Young and siblings Dwayne Young and Suzanne Wright.

A memorial service will be held at 9:00 am on January 24th at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA. A celebration of life will follow at Cattlemens, 250 Dorset Dr, Dixon at 10:00 am.