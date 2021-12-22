Janet N. Mahan

1947 - 2021

Janet N. Mahan was born in Duluth, Minnesota on May 4, 1947. She passed away at her home with her family by her side. She has been a resident of the area for 13 years and lived in Lake Almanor before moving to Potter Valley.

Janet was proud to have raised three wonderful children. She was a licensed vocational nurse and was honored to care and advocate for her patients. She was a former member and Deacon of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Napa, Ca. Janet's love of her family and encouragement to others in need will be a couple of things she will be remembered for. Her favorite quote was "I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night."

Janet is survived by her spouse Lloyd Mahan of Potter Valley, CA, her daughters Teressa Morris of Sutherlin, OR, Tina Simms of Potter Valley, Ca, her sons Jay Pence of Napa, Ca, and Marcus Mahan of Potter Valley, Ca. She is also survived by her sister Carol Hamilton of Napa, Ca, her brother Tim Hamilton, her grandchildren Christine Morris, Or, Devin Morris, Or, Caylie Soon, Ca, Rocky Pence, Ca Gage Mahan, Ca. She was predeceased by her mother, Vivian Hamilton, father, David Hamilton, and her sister Diana Elliott.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to go to the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County at 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, Ca 95470.