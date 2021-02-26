Janice (Jan) Jelinek Dawson Wheadon

1945 - 2021

Janice (Jan) Jelinek Dawson Wheadon died peacefully on February 17, 2021 after living well with cancer for 19 years, at the age of 75.

Jan was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois and still spoke with a slight midwestern "twang". Her parents had the oldest mink ranch in the Midwest and she helped them with all the necessary chores. Much later, she realized that killing mink just for their beautiful pelts was wrong and indefensible, but that it was like a kid who grows up on a cattle ranch.

She took many college courses (in the Humanities) but never got a degree because she never knew what she wanted to do in life. Jan worked at several libraries and a Montessori school, jobs she loved.

Jan married her former husband, George Dawson, an English professor and small plane pilot, in 1966 and lived on Chicago's South Side in a tiny apartment on Lake Michigan. In 1967 George taught her to fly and they had many flying adventures, culminating in a job living on, and managing, a small airport in northern Idaho. Jan's only child, Geoffrey, was born in 1976 and died in 2015. She was widowed in 1978 and moved back to Chicago. Six years later she married an old friend, Bill Wheadon, and they moved to Napa in 1984. She and Bill were very happily married for 36 years.

She loved Napa, dogs, Beethoven, playing the piano and all her friends and family. Most, and above all, she loved Bill.

Jan is predeceased by her brother Edd Jelinek and leaves behind brother Joe Jelinek.

Services will be private and, if you feel like it, you could make a donation to the Napa County Animal Shelter, where Jan walked dogs for 17 years.

And finally, Jan begs of everyone: Please help care for our beautiful planet, so perfectly suited to our needs. Everything and everyone that we cherish lives, has lived, here.