UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 30 2022
Silverton Oregon
Janis Carroll unexpectedly suffered a massive stroke last week. Both sons were by her side as she transitioned peacefully.

Born to Harold & Montene Thompson, Janis married Roy Rogers and later Charles Klawitter. She raised her two boys in Napa, running downtown gift store "The Hollow Reed" before starting a payroll business. After moving to Oregon, she continued bookkeeping and being a vibrant addition to local community.

Janis loved music and was often first on the dance floor. She also loved cooking & sharing delicious food, typically alongside stories & laughter. She was an avid craftsperson with a handful projects going at all times.

She is survived by sisters Margie Gritton & Amy Tilghman, sons Sam Rogers & John Klawitter, nieces Laura Ayers & Joan Harmon, stepsisters Claudette Daily & Paulette Carson, and many friends & family who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of Janis's life will be held next April 30th in Silverton Oregon. Email [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 21, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Can someone please call me?
Harry Foltz
Work
December 29, 2021
