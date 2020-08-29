Menu
Submit an Obituary
Jason Mark Hanes

1972 - 2020

Jason Passed unexpectedly of natural causes on August 23, 2020 while spending time at the Family Ranch in Boonville California.

He was Born July 20, 1972 to Patricia and Don Hanes and raised in Napa. Jason was one of 7 siblings. He had one son Kevin Hanes who was the Light of his Life.

Jason enjoyed Life and the Get-Togethers of his extended Family and Friends. He had a great love of Music and Art and was very creative throughout his life.

Always a smile on his face and nothing but kindness to share. His Gentle and Spontaneous Nature will be deeply missed by Friends and Family.

He is survived by his son Kevin, Father Don, Siblings Lori(Paul), Holly(Ron), Matt(Leah), Jenny(Mike) & Jacob(Jen) many Nieces. Nephews & Cousins. He was Predeceased by his Mother Pat & Brother Chris.

In lieu of Flowers, it would bring Jason great Joy for a donation to NV Education Foundation Music Program for Kids - nvef.org/music. A Private Celebration of Life Will be held for Jason 9/6/20


Published by Napa Valley Register on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
