Jayne E. Marshall

1935 - 2022

Jayne E. Marshall former Napa resident passed away on March 15, 2022. She was a descendant of a Napa Pioneer family, George Washington DeWeese, who was Napa County Supervisor for 3 terms in the 1800's.

Jayne attended Napa schools and retired from the Phone Company in 1985. After retiring she and her husband Ray Marshall did some traveling and Jayne did research on her family tree going back to the 1500's. After her husband retired in the late 1990's they moved to the state of Washington in 2000.

Jayne was born in Oakland Ca. on 06/06/1935 to Leo and Alice Casassa. She was predeceased by her parents, four brothers, Leo and Kenny Casassa of Arcada, Fred and Bill Casassa of Napa, three sisters, Louise Bruno of Napa, Flora Bell Simpson of Castro Valley, Shirley Gaeden of Medford Oregon and her husband Ray of Washington.

She is survived by, two grandsons Scott and Tom Pridmore and 4 Great Grandchildren, Kyle and Abby Pridmore of Sacramento. Mazelyn and Silas of Washington and numerous nieces and nephews in Napa, Arcata, Ny and S. Carolina.

Cremation is being held by Funeral Alternative in Tumwater, Washington. There are no services being held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jaynes memory to the Cancer Research 1100 Fairview Avenue, N. Seattle Wa. 98109