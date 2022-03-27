Jean Marino

1927 - 2022

Jean Marino passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 20, 2022, with her daughter by her side. She recently celebrated her 95th birthday with video calls from her beloved grandsons Jason and Brett, this was a highlight of her day.

Jean was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 16, 1927 to James Brogan and Genevieve Marcoux. Jean and her mother relocated to the Los Angeles area in 1931.

During the latter part of World War II, Jean was employed at the Naval Supply Depot in San Pedro, CA.

Jean met the love of her life Donald Marino in January of 1947. This handsome young sailor came waltzing into the skating rink and swept her off her feet. They were married in Las Vegas, NV on April 12, 1947 and shared a wonderful 68 years together. During her husband's extended military service (USAF Ret) they lived throughout the United States, including 2 years in Japan.

After arriving in Napa in 1959, Jean started as a volunteer at St. Apollinaris Catholic School, later becoming the school secretary until retiring in June of 1983.

To Jean's surprise in March of 1983 she was honored as the "Secretary Of The Year" by Grolier Educational Services at the National Catholic Education Association Convention in Washington, D.C. Sr. Mary Corcoran S.M., then Principal at St. Apollinaris wrote a letter to Grolier nominating Jean for this honor. An all expense paid trip was presented to her and Sr. Mary with Don in attendance too.

In 1987 with encouragement and support of her friend Ann Schill (deceased) they opened the Religious Gift Shop at the Carmelite House of Prayer in Oakville.

Jean is proceeded in death by her beloved husband Don and son Paul Marino. She will be deeply missed by her family; son, Mike Marino; daughter, Jeanne Stall; grandson's, Jason Stall (Brianne); Brett Marino (Tim) and her great-grandson, Kord Stall.

The family wishes to thank Collabria Hospice for their compassion and care for the past 2 years.

A memorial service will be held at Tulocay Mortuary in Napa CA on April 4, 2022 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow in the Reception Room.

In lieu of flowers the family offers suggests of donations to the Carmelite House of Prayer, P.O. Box 347, Oakland CA 94562; Collabria Hospice of Napa; St. Apollinaris Catholic School; or to a charity of your choice.