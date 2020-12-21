Jeanne Rose Dillon Ellis

1930 - 2020

Jeanne Rose Dillon, daughter of William Michael and Catherine Adele (Byrnes) Dillon, passed away on December 8th in Grants Pass, Oregon.

She was born on January 5th, 1930 and was the second baby to be born at the Parks-Victory Hospital in Napa. When she was three years old, her mother died while giving birth to Jeanne's brother, William Martin. The children were raised by both the Dillon and Byrne's families on family property on Mt. George Ave in Napa.

Jeanne attended St John's Catholic School and after graduating from Napa High, she met and married Edward Bess in 1947. During their 5-year marriage, they had two children, Marilyn and David. After her divorce, she started working at the Napa Justice Department in order to support her children. It was there that she caught the eye of Judge William I. Locarnini and they married in 1959. During their marriage, they had a lively and interesting life until the judge passed away in 1962.

Later in life, Jeanne met Robert Ellis and they married the summer of 1971. Together they enjoyed many travels and decided on moving to Riverton, Wyoming. Bob passed away in 2008 and Jeanne returned to Napa to be near her son, David. Eventually she moved to Grants Pass, Oregon with her daughter, Marilyn, close by.

She is survived by her two children Marilyn (Rick) and David (Patty), a half-sister, Ellen, three half-brothers, Mike, Robert and Victor Dillon, four grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a wonderful sense of humor. While she will be sorely missed, we find comfort that she finally has the reunion with her mother that she has long prayed for.

Due to Covid-19 social distancing measures, no services will be held.