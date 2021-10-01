Jeff Williams

1954 - 2021

Jeff Williams was born on July 14, 1954 In Tulare, California to Phyllis and Dennis Williams. He graduated from Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, California in 1972 and subsequently obtained a Bachelor of Social Science degree from Chico State University. He was the director of Wimbledon House in Placerville from 1982 to 1989, working with multiple youth who were placed there by various counties to assist them in altering the course of their lives. One of his most memorable adventures in this job was taking his boys on a bicycle trip across the country with other staff members.

Jeff worked as a probation officer at Napa County Probation Department for 25 years and was assigned to both the juvenile and adult divisions, primarily specializing in supervising clients who were residing in out of home placement treatment programs. Jeff always went the extra mile to be certain his clients obtained maximum benefits from these facilities to enable them to succeed in life and become law abiding citizens. He was one of the most knowledgeable placement probation officers in Northern California at the time of his retirement in 2012. Jeff had a huge giving heart which he often showed with his co-workers, clients and also complete strangers.

Jeff and his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth, were big dog lovers and enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and watching many sporting events. They moved from Napa to Salinas, California in 2016 so they could reside in Monterey County, where Elizabeth was raised and as they wanted to live near very close friends. Jeff was the life of many parties. He loved to laugh and was a social butterfly who would begin conversations with anyone in multiple settings. He was a guy who would literally give the shirt off his back to help friends or family.

Jeff passed away on September 25, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, siblings Jackie, Jamie and Jana, his daughter, Michelle and grandsons, Aaron and Adrian.

Jeff was highly regarded by numerous individuals who worked in the criminal justice field and his personality, big heart and love of laughter will be deeply missed by many friends and family. The world will never be the same without Jeff spreading his love and positivity. He was a friend and mentor to countless people and was deeply admired and appreciated by many individuals who were fortunate to know him or have him assigned as their probation officer. He positively altered the lives of innumerable individuals while performing a job he loved with all of his heart. Rest in peace Jeff.

Jeff requested a very small funeral service with only close friends and family. Donations in Jeff's memory can be made to the SPCA of Monterey County where his beloved dog, Pontus, was adopted. Donations to this organization can be sent to PO Box 3058, Monterey, CA. 93942.