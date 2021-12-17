Jerrie Lynn Valencia

1959 - 2021

Jerrie Lynn Valencia passed away in Napa, CA on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 at the age of 62. Predeceased by her mother, Amelia Hinds, her father, Camilo Valencia, Sr. and by her husband, Michael Dunne, Sr.

Jerrie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her two sons, Michael Dunne, Jr. and Adam Dunne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends, including her two lifelong friends Silvia Carvajal and Jilma Ortiz.

Jerrie was an original in every way, absolutely irreplaceable. She was a generous soul; someone you could count on when you were in need. If you came over hungry, you were getting a meal, if you needed a place to stay, Jerrie had you covered. If you ever needed a friend, Jerrie was right there. Jerrie would tell you exactly what you needed to hear, but never in a malicious way, as she had a fantastic sense of humor and always retained a child-like zest and spirit.

The love, laughter and friendship she brought to this life will forever by remembered and her legacy will live on through her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.