Jerrie Lynn Valencia
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Jerrie Lynn Valencia passed away in Napa, CA on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 at the age of 62. Predeceased by her mother, Amelia Hinds, her father, Camilo Valencia, Sr. and by her husband, Michael Dunne, Sr.

Jerrie was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her two sons, Michael Dunne, Jr. and Adam Dunne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends, including her two lifelong friends Silvia Carvajal and Jilma Ortiz.

Jerrie was an original in every way, absolutely irreplaceable. She was a generous soul; someone you could count on when you were in need. If you came over hungry, you were getting a meal, if you needed a place to stay, Jerrie had you covered. If you ever needed a friend, Jerrie was right there. Jerrie would tell you exactly what you needed to hear, but never in a malicious way, as she had a fantastic sense of humor and always retained a child-like zest and spirit.

The love, laughter and friendship she brought to this life will forever by remembered and her legacy will live on through her family and friends.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
such a beautiful person so sad your gone love you always!! give them hell in heaven as you did on earth!! IM BLASTING ADELE "SET FIRE TO THE RAIN" thinking about you! rest in paradise until we meet again....
tracey davis
Family
January 14, 2022
You will never be forgotten.. Love ya
Crystal June Bingham
January 4, 2022
Jerrie was the most kind-hearted, sweetest soul, and just the most beautiful person inside and out. She has helped me and my family so many times. And what this said was exactly right, if you came over and you were hungr, she would feed you, if you needed a place to stay, she would make sure that you had a place to stay, if you n to cry or vent she was always there to listen. She was a great friend and I know that I will never meet anybody like her again in my life. I'm tearing up right now writing this. Jerrie, thank you for everything you've ever done for me and thank you for being such a great friend. We always called you our family friend and you were always there. You are going to be truly missed by everybody. I wish I got to see you before you passed, you are just such a great person. I love you forever Jerrie, fly high beautiful woman. God gained a beautiful angel the day that you were called home. RIP, until meet agai, Keep watching over us.
Kristi Bortolussi
Friend
December 22, 2021
SHE WAS MY BEST FRIEND FOR 25 YEARS WE DID EVERY THING TOGETHER.I DONT KNOW WHAT IM GOING TO DO WITHOUT HER IN MY LIFE.GOD BLESS YOU BABY
DANIEL ROUSE
Friend
December 17, 2021
