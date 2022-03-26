Jerry Gleeson

1931 - 2022

Jerry Gleeson passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2022. Just two and a half months ago, Jerry lost the love of his life Barbara. The family is heartened that Jerry and Barb are united again in heaven.

Jerry was born April 9, 1931 in Duluth, MN to Edmund Gleeson and Martha Ladzinski Gleeson. Following Jerry were his sister Mary and his brother Eddie. Jerry attended St. Clement's Elementary School, Duluth Cathedral High School and graduated from the University of MN, Duluth in 1955.

While growing up in Duluth's West End Jerry was known as a well-rounded participant in youth sports and attained the distinction of becoming an Eagle Scout. Of a curious mechanical nature, he briefly raced stock cars in Hinckley, Proctor and Superior, Wisconsin. Prior to graduation, while a member of the 179th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron of the MN National Air Guard, the unit was activated for the Korean War and he was honorably discharged in September 1952 due to being mostly deaf in one ear.

In 1951, he met Barbara Stack and after graduating from college, they were married on June 25, 1955. Once married, they moved to Seattle to be with his sister Mary, Uncle Francis (Jerry) Gleeson, and Aunt Kathleen Gleeson Kizer. In Seattle, Jerry was President of the Assembly Club initiated by Bishop Thomas Gill of the Archdiocese of Seattle to provide homes for 200 children who were in need when several orphanages in the area closed.

After selling pleasure yachts and brokering stocks and insurance, Jerry started work at Boeing. He held supervisory and management positions in the Industrial Relations, Production Engineering, and Program Management departments. He also was a member of two Air Force One presidential planes special assignment management teams. Then, in the late 60's when Boeing was struggling to find its path to profitability, Jerry and Barb took a leap of faith and moved to Napa in 1970 after having seven wonderful children.

Once in Napa, Jerry worked for the Christian Brothers and led the Public Relations team for the Christian Brothers Winery. During those years he helped grow the Christian Brothers brand, and even more importantly, he created wonderful friendships including Brother Timothy Diener. Jerry and Brother Timothy would often travel to "work the wine markets" together. On those trips they enjoyed many laughs and many successes. One of their more memorable feats was getting Brother Timothy on "What's My Line?". And then a few years later, through his PR efforts, they were able to meet and spend time with Julia Child, Jerry's culinary hero! He went on to spend the balance of his career in the wine industry with numerous brands all while creating wonderful life friendships.

Jerry was all about family, faith, humor and food. He was a foodie before anyone knew what the heck a "foodie" was. Jerry's hobby was cutting out recipes from all forms of printed material. He organized some of the recipes, but the majority were crammed into manila envelopes with labels slapped on. The Gleeson kids joked that if every recipe Jerry cut out was worth a $1, we would all be billionaires. He was always experimenting with different recipes and seasonings (his collection of seasonings was legendary). His ribs…..also legendary. He loved music, especially jazz. Back in the day when we would watch "Name That Tune" as a family, we were gobsmacked by how quickly he could name the song. Most of the time in two notes!

Jerry was the firestarter when it came to bringing old and new friends together and he loved big group gatherings. He was the happiest in the kitchen or in front of a barbeque (and he had too many BBQs to count). Once the food and wine hit the table, those sitting together were the lucky ones. The meals were always fantastic, but the stories and laughs were the main courses each and every time. The stories were never ending – we actually believe 50% of what Jerry shared was true and accurate; the balance was pure Irish Blarney. He also loved a well told joke – timing and accents were critical.

Jerry's Catholic faith was strong. He and Barb leaned heavily on their faith throughout their lives together. Their seven children are blessed to carry on the family values of love, service to others, faith, humor and the love of food. Thank you, Dad!

Barb and Jerry loved supporting their children and grandchildren in all their activities. The Gleeson kids and their children will proudly carry on the family traditions our lovely parents gave us -- laughter in spite of hardship, faith in God and each other, and friends to light the way.

Jerry is predeceased by his parents and his sister Mary. He leaves behind his brother Eddie Gleeson, brother-in-law James Stack, and his seven children: Tom (Cyndi), Mary Kate, Beth (Nelson), Meg, Mike (Lisa), Jim (Lauren) and Patrick (Pamela); grandchildren Garrett (Elysia) & Andrew Gleeson, Ryan, Brenna & Michaela Kreps, Rachel & Tatum Braby, Molly & Caitlyn Sarle, Clare Gleeson, Ayla & Olive Gleeson and Cole & Liam Gleeson; and great grandchildren Gavin, Evelyn & Everett Gleeson.

God Bless you, Jerry. "May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." We love you and we will miss you.

A public Rosary Service and Funeral Service for Jerry are planned for May at Mont La Salle in Napa. The Rosary will be held Friday, May 20th at 6pm and the Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 21st at 11am. Jerry requested that the family not hold a celebration of life for him after the funeral service. In lieu of a public reception, please toast Jerry with a glass of wine, hug your kids, hug your parents, hug your friends, and shower them all with love.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's name can be made to the Carmelite House of Prayer, PO Box 347, Oakville, 94562 for the Carmelite Mission in Uganda.