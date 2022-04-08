Jesse "Jess" Chaidez

1975 - 2022

Jesse "Jess" Chaidez died unexpectedly in his home on March 30th in Fairfield, CA at the age of 46.

Jesse is survived by his parents, Gilbert Chaidez, Verna Rosamond, Mark Ward; children, Tidus Chaidez, Bay Chaidez; siblings, Naomi Santoyo, Mike Chaidez, Michelle Chaidez, Eric Hunt, Lee Hunt, Brad Ward.

Jesse was born on August 3, 1975 in Napa, CA. He graduated from Napa High School. Jess spent years of his life traveling and adapting to new cultures around the world. Many years later, he welcomed two beautiful children into his family, Tidus and Bay. Jesse cherished and enjoyed the time he had to spend with his children.

Jess was accomplished at anything involving handywork. His most proud accomplishment was working on a luxury catamaran called Ali'i Nui as a deckhand, including dinner cruises and snorkeling, on Maui. He was a dedicated individual who loved his children and who was passionate about playing the guitar. He was a free spirit- he enjoyed traveling, surfing, and spear fishing. Jesse was a man of few words, but he was always a man of his word.

A viewing is scheduled this Friday, April 8th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, followed by a memorial service from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Tulocay Cemetery. Chaplin Lee Shaw will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jesse's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jesse's sister Naomi via Venmo to @Naomi-Santoyo.

The family would like to thank you for your support, it has been a great source of comfort during this difficult time.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.