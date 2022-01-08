Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Francis "Ace" Accettola
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

John Francis Accettola "Ace"

1950 - 2021

John Francis Accettola "Ace", age 71, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2021, in Napa, CA. Born August 24, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a graduate of the class of 1968 at Euclid Senior High School in Euclid, OH.

He began his career with Conrail Railroad in Cleveland, Ohio. He then owned and operated Ace's Maintenance Unlimited for several years. He moved to Napa, CA in 1986, where he became an Operating Engineer. Later he started Polylift of California, installing boat lifts and docks all over the western states.

He took great pride in his family. He was always planning family and friend get-togethers, enjoyed traveling, and loved boating. His passion was anything mechanical, but his favorite was collecting Whizzer Motorbikes. He took part in every aspect including, rebuilding, swap meets, club functions and even organized many of them. He taught his children at a young age his great sense of adventure, the joy of spontaneous road trips and that you could do anything you set your mind on.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 30 years, Carol (Lewis) Accettola; Children, Sandra (Michael) Jones, of Monument CO, Joseph (Lisa) Accettola of Napa, CA and Dominic Accettola of Vacaville, CA. Grandchildren; Ethan McNeelan, Anthony, Santina and Ariana Accettola, and Natasha Lucas. Brothers, Lor (Lori) Accettola of Rock Creek, OH and Frank Accettola of Napa, CA. Many nephews, nieces and cousins. Former wives Laura (Kalves) Miller, mother of his children and Amy (Sidora) Morton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances (Loizzi) Accettola and son-in-law, Charles Green Jr.

A special thank you to Stayman Estates for the excellent care they gave our father and husband.

Donations to Alzheimer's research would be appreciated.

A memorial celebration will be announced and held at John's favorite Italian restaurant, Filippi's in Napa, in the spring.

Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sorry for you loss I just found out ..
Luis Rodriguez
March 31, 2022
Lighting a candle John, to help brighten your path to the Heavens! I sure have been lighting a lot of them lately! Keep the Railroad later a burning, ok! Your friends from the old "Jack & Jill's ( on E.49th & Hamilton Ave in Cleveland, Ohio will be hopefully joining you, Joe "Cro" & Lefty, and the rest of your comrades! I thought the world of you and Ace!! "Your 70's/80's friend, Marge
Maggie Burrows
Friend
January 6, 2022
I have great memories of Ace as he called me "Pot". We were best friends in grade school, we drove the Nuns at St. Paschal Baylon crazy ! I remember building model cars and him liking the Fords over the Chevrolets, camping out in the backyard and his loving Mom bring treats out in the middle of the night. He loved life at a early age with fun and laughter. I smile today thinking of the times Ace and Pot shared together. Sending love and peace to your family knowing John is at peace.
Jeff Potocnik
Friend
January 6, 2022
What a fantastic person and a remarkable life. Someone so special cannot ever be forgotten. I remember all the times going to Aunt Fran and Uncle Joes house and seeing the older Accettola cousins. John was always kind and a lovely soul has entered peace. Our thoughts are with the entire family.
Cathy and Rod Farmer
Family
January 4, 2022
It seems like yesterday when you and I were kids . We spent many Christmas Eve`s on Harms Road . I was always in awe of them neat train set . It has been so many years in reality. You are now with the family on your journey home. Until we meet again , we are sending love to your family. You will always remain in our hearts.
Donna Cipriano Friedman and Sam
Family
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results