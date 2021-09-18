Menu
John Grant Allison
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Born in Paisley, Scotland, February 17, 1940, to Allan and Elizabeth (Scott) Allison, John Grant Allison passed away August 22, 2021, with family beside him at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, CA.

For the past 5 years, John bravely battled several cancers and side effects of treatments. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Theresa (Terry) Bremer, children John Grant Burke, Joanne Allison Thornton (James), Fiona Victoria Allison, and Andrew Grant Allison (Maria Lendaris), grandchildren, William and Abigail Thornton, and stepgrandson, John Gad. Other survivors include sister Ann Wilson, nieces, nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Allan, and sister Elizabeth Margaret (Elma) McWhirter.

After completing engineering college, John found that profession was too "tame," so he enlisted in the British Army in 1959. For nearly three decades, he thoroughly enjoyed his career as a soldier, serving around the world in the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders, Special Air Services (SAS) and American Special Forces.

In 1987, he and Terry settled in the Napa Valley. John was a security consultant for hotels and an executive protection expert. He managed safety and facilities at the Culinary Institute of America, Greystone, retiring in 2005. Golf, running, skiing, biking, hosting dinner parties and travel were among his favorite activities. He loved his children and was proud of their many accomplishments. Some say his sword was mightier than his pen, however, he had a way with words that always led to a colorful and memorable story.

Private services will be held locally October 16, 2021, with Celebration of Life in Scotland in 2022. Donations in his memory may be directed to Erskine, a charitable organization that supports military veterans in Scotland. (www.erskine.org.uk)


Published by Napa Valley Register on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Terri, I am so sorry to learn of this loss. John lived a truly courageous and admirable life. Love to you.
Ginny barchman
October 29, 2021
So sad to learn of John's passing, may he Rest In Peace.
William & Veronica Hardie
October 2, 2021
A great friend and an honourable man.
John Beveridge
Friend
September 21, 2021
I worked with John at the CIA and have thought of him often. He had amazing stories and a glorious life.
Lauren Davis
Work
September 18, 2021
