John Burton Brock

1930-2020

John Brock, a many-year resident of Napa Valley and recent six-year resident of Santa Rosa, died comfortably Tuesday afternoon the 15th of September at his home surrounded by loving family.

Born at home in rural LaGrange, Georgia in 1930, John was the youngest of six siblings. After his father died when John was twelve, his mother migrated the family to Santa Monica, California. He and his siblings were industrious, practical and mechanically inclined. He delivered papers from a single speed bicycle in Santa Monica Canyon at age 13, worked at a grocery store and other jobs while attending high school and city college. After service in the Coast Guard, he completed a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Cal Poly SLO.

John began his career managing peach and prune orchards in the Central Valley, living with his growing family in Bakersfield, Lamont, Red Bluff and Colusa. In 1968, the family moved to Napa Valley, where he developed Silverado Vineyards for Charles See and then later developed and managed vineyards for Fromm & Sichel and Seagrams.

John and Dorothy, his wife of 61 years, retired to the Central California beach town of Cayucos in 1989 and enjoyed family and friends there for 25 years before returning to Northern California.

John was a capable, open-minded, self-reliant, self-effacing and reasonable family man with a good sense of humor and appreciation for irony. He had big, strong hands. He made a great neighbor. He's one of the guys that leaders thank for underpinning efforts ranging from church pancake breakfasts to undergrounding town utilities because they actually "wouldn't have been able to do it without him".

His passing follows that of Dorothy in 2016. They are survived by their children Dana, Kelly and Clay, grandchildren Lindsey, Anna, Loren and Nelson and John's 95-year-old brother Sam.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to a worthy charity, planting something or catching up with a relative or friend.