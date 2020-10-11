John C. Naab

1949 - 2020

John C. Naab, long time resident of Sonoma, California, passed on Labor Day, September 7, 2020. He was 71 years young, survived by his wife of more than 20 years, Adrienne Love, and also former wives, Gail Nicoletti and Laynie.

John grew up in Lafayette Hill, PA and was the oldest child of the late George and Mary Naab (nee McDonald). He is survived by his siblings, George, Jr, (Rosemary), David (Peggy), Laura and Christina Reichert (Matthew), including many nieces and nephews.

He attended LaSalle College High School, where he was a member of the crew team's eight-man boat, and also rowed for the Malta Boat Club. In the Boy Scouts he earned the Order of the Arrow. After high school he attended St. Joseph's College for a year before joining the U.S. Air Force. As a tactical missile technician, he was based at Phu Cat for 18 months at the height of the Vietnam war.

After the Air Force he attended the University of Washington on the GI Bill earning a BA in Business. His long career in management, included several years as SW regional manager with Timberline Systems, Auto Trim Design, and most recently with R.H. Hess Development of American Canyon, California. During this time John served as a Director of American Canyon Chamber of Commerce 2002 – 2008. He was also a founding member of BioStar Systems Organics.

John was passionate about Cars, Planes, Trains, Cranes and Boats and enjoyed travel, camping and hiking. His two dogs, Jersey Boy & Bodega were his constant companions. Many local and regional charitable organizations benefited from his financial generosity. John had a great big heart, a caring manner and is missed and loved by his family and many friends.

Contributions in his name can be made to the USO & Pets Lifeline-Sonoma