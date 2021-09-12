John Benjamin Licata

1929 - 2021

John Benjamin Licata 91 passed away on January 16, 2021, after a fall at his home in Clio, Ca.

John was born in Akron Ohio to John and June Rita Licata. He had a BA and MBA from Stanford. He had a successful career as CEO of Sonoma Securities.

John is survived by his wife Jeannie, brother Bob, his children Marisa and John Anthony, and his grand children Grant John Licata and Allegra Lynn (Licata) Files.

John will be interred at a VA cemetery. Donations to the Sierra Club can be made in his name.