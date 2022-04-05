John "Jack" F. MacDonald

1938 - 2022

Jack died peacefully on March 23, 2022, with his wife and daughter Jennifer at his side.

Jack was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Napa and graduated from Napa High in 1956, where he played trumpet in the band. He was offered a music scholarship to UOP but opted for a safer career, graduating with a degree in electronics engineering from San Jose State University.

Although he worked for the Navy for over 30 years, he also worked for Lockheed, Raytheon and SAIC. While working for the Navy at Navelex on Mare Island he and his team created and installed both satellite communications on Navy ships and electronic warfare systems. He was respected by both his peers and supervisors and was promoted to head Navelex in San Diego in 1985 with over 600 people under his command. When the Navy consolidated many of its bases in the mid-1990s and Jack was offered an early retirement.

He and his wife returned to Napa in 2002, initially living in the Circle Oaks community where he was hired as the water district manager. He was instrumental in updating the water storage tanks and ensuring the financial health of the water district.

Moving back to the City of Napa in 2015 he volunteered for the CHP driving their official vehicle throughout Napa and Sonoma counties.

Jack loved to fly, earning his pilot's license in his late teens, and accumulating thousands of hours flying. He and his wife, Lis, also a pilot, owned several airplanes and often flew locally and as far as Seattle and Baja California. Jack volunteered for the Napa County Sheriffs Aero squadron in the 1980s and was instrumental in finding a downed airplane in one of the air searches. Always the adventurer and entrepreneur, he owned and enjoyed riding motorcycles and buying and reselling used cars.

He married Lisbeth "Lis", the love of his life in 1979 and together had many joyful experiences. They traveled widely and went on several cruises, flying on outings for brunch or dinner, and during summers camping with their four kids. Jack enjoyed getting together with old friends and attended fraternity and high school reunions. He loved music and played his trumpet by ear listening to his favorite jazz musicians.

Jack will be remembered for his wit, humor and outgoing personality; he was always smiling and friendly.

He is survived by his wife, Lis of 43 years, daughters Jennifer Medaris of Napa, Melissa MacRhodes of Eugene, Oregon and stepdaughter Krista Pribilovics of S. Carolina and grandchildren India and Fiona Medaris, Isadora, Ben and Gus MacRhodes, and Hanna Pribilovics, nephew Jimmy Duhig and niece Dina Nalley. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Nancy Johnston.

A memorial service will be planned later.

The family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association in his memory.