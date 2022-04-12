John Kevin Waterson

1954 - 2022

John Kevin Waterson of Monroeville, PA and Napa, CA died suddenly on March 2, 2022. A graduate of Gateway High School, John was a kind, generous man with a passion for music, especially blues. "Johnny Rock," as he was known to friends, was a skilled guitarist who played and sang with many bands, both in the Pittsburgh area and in and around Northern California where he resided for most of the last twenty-five years of his life. As a young man he was also an actor, performing with Pittsburgh's Fine Line Theater.

For the last ten years of his working life, he was a transportation worker at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. He retired two years ago. He returned to Pittsburgh after losing all his possessions in Napa Valley's Glass Fire in 2020.

John was the son of Carl S. Waterson of St. Stephan, New Brunswick, Canada, and Mary Loretta Waterson (nee Buckley) of Pittsburgh. He is survived by his brother, Michael, of Napa, California, his nephew, Jacob Waterson of Vallejo, California, his cousin Michael Granville of Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada and his cousin Cynthia Glaser of Pittsburgh. A celebration of his life is planned for May 7, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the Redwood Pavilion near the boat ramp in Kennedy Park, 3291 Streblow Drive, Napa CA Please RSVP your attendance at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/john-waterson-celebration-o-168213?fbclid=IwAR35CjYGn3SqcM2jboOxVeeVAEVm5Ep4Ot9M0q6Q70MVsiLP_GgKPKjqsAs