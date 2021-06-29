Jon Umlauf

1955 - 2021

Jon, a long term Napa resident, was born in Washington, D.C., and passed away in Napa after a long illness. His early years were spent in Japan, where his parents were stationed in the Air Force. Growing up, he moved with his family to Kansas, Pennsylvania, Nevada, the Azores, and finally to California. High School years were spent in the Azores and Novato, Ca.

Jon graduated from San Jose State university with a degree in Chemistry and Math, followed by a B.S. degree in Nursing (R.N.) from Sonoma State University. He worked as a nurse at Napa State Hospital and the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Yountville, Ca. He became ill with viral myocarditis during his quest for a Master's Degree in Nursing Administration at Sonoma State, and was forced to leave the program because of that serious illness.

After excellent treatment in a research program at Stanford for almost a decade, his illness nevertheless progressed, and he underwent a successful heart transplant at that facility. Over the next 15 years, he underwent care from the wonderful Doctors, Nurses, and kind staff at Stanford, Queen of the Valley Hospital (Napa), California Pacific Medical Center (S.F.), and the Dialysis Centers in Napa. He was continually thankful for and genuinely appreciative of all of the care received.

Despite the suffering induced by his progressive illness, he maintained a selfless attitude and strived to live as active and meaningful life as possible. He loved his years as a Boy Scout leader at St. Apollinaris, and the challenge of farming as a vineyard manager here in Napa. He was living proof of the adage "mind over matter".

Jon leaves behind his father, Paul, his aunt Sal, and several cousins in Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his mother, Sally, and his nanny, Amy (Japan). His brother, Brian (wife Cora) and nieces Chandra and Brena and their families all reside in Santa Rosa, Ca.

He is further survived by his cousin George (Seattle), half sister Cheryl (Oregon), aunts and uncles in Illinois and New Mexico, and countless friends including Barbara, Bert, Sonya, Sharon and Buz (Wisconsin), Gil (Novato) John, Alfonso, Dan, Kim and Ron, Jean Paul and Haley, and Bianca and John here in Napa.

Jon was a kind and generous man. He was the consummate Dachshund lover: Bummer, Obleeo, Prince, Rosie, Rollie, Snickers, Kiwi, Zoie, Jack, Penny, and Puka. He made a difference in the lives of all that had the good fortune to know and love him.

Jon will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 3pm.

Jon, may you Rest In Peace...