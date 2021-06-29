Menu
Jon Umlauf

1955 - 2021

Jon, a long term Napa resident, was born in Washington, D.C., and passed away in Napa after a long illness. His early years were spent in Japan, where his parents were stationed in the Air Force. Growing up, he moved with his family to Kansas, Pennsylvania, Nevada, the Azores, and finally to California. High School years were spent in the Azores and Novato, Ca.

Jon graduated from San Jose State university with a degree in Chemistry and Math, followed by a B.S. degree in Nursing (R.N.) from Sonoma State University. He worked as a nurse at Napa State Hospital and the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Yountville, Ca. He became ill with viral myocarditis during his quest for a Master's Degree in Nursing Administration at Sonoma State, and was forced to leave the program because of that serious illness.

After excellent treatment in a research program at Stanford for almost a decade, his illness nevertheless progressed, and he underwent a successful heart transplant at that facility. Over the next 15 years, he underwent care from the wonderful Doctors, Nurses, and kind staff at Stanford, Queen of the Valley Hospital (Napa), California Pacific Medical Center (S.F.), and the Dialysis Centers in Napa. He was continually thankful for and genuinely appreciative of all of the care received.

Despite the suffering induced by his progressive illness, he maintained a selfless attitude and strived to live as active and meaningful life as possible. He loved his years as a Boy Scout leader at St. Apollinaris, and the challenge of farming as a vineyard manager here in Napa. He was living proof of the adage "mind over matter".

Jon leaves behind his father, Paul, his aunt Sal, and several cousins in Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his mother, Sally, and his nanny, Amy (Japan). His brother, Brian (wife Cora) and nieces Chandra and Brena and their families all reside in Santa Rosa, Ca.

He is further survived by his cousin George (Seattle), half sister Cheryl (Oregon), aunts and uncles in Illinois and New Mexico, and countless friends including Barbara, Bert, Sonya, Sharon and Buz (Wisconsin), Gil (Novato) John, Alfonso, Dan, Kim and Ron, Jean Paul and Haley, and Bianca and John here in Napa.

Jon was a kind and generous man. He was the consummate Dachshund lover: Bummer, Obleeo, Prince, Rosie, Rollie, Snickers, Kiwi, Zoie, Jack, Penny, and Puka. He made a difference in the lives of all that had the good fortune to know and love him.

Jon will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 3pm.

Jon, may you Rest In Peace...


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 29, 2021.
I've known Jon over 30 years and he was the best. Oneday he calls me and says " I'm on my way to get a heart" and I'm like "your driving there now" and he says "no flying they sent a helicopter " He was so calm and then says "I'll call as soon as I can" The longest two weeks I've ever had but I was so relieved when I heard his voice. I wish I could hear that voice now. I love you Jon and I am so grateful to of had you as my friend.
Linda Johnson
Friend
July 14, 2021
My fondest memories of my Uncle Jon were listening to him talk to my dad, his brother, which seemingly always started with a "Yo dude!" or "hey blood!". I also remember he usually wore sunglasses and a gold chain around his neck. When I was young, I mostly thought of him as a cool uncle. But I grew to learn that he was also a very kind one. He never forgot my birthday, and he made sure to send me a birthday gift every year (well into my adulthood). He was very family-oriented in general, and kept in touch with even the most distant family. I´d often wonder how `so-and-so´ was doing, and while much of my family wouldn´t know, Uncle Jon did. And when my son was born, he was one of the few to reach out and congratulate me on being a new mom. He was thrilled to receive pictures of my son, and even sent them onto other family members out of pride. Uncle Jon was also really strong; he endured a lot. I can only imagine (what I assume to be a fraction of) what he went through to manage his health. I, by far, had not spent enough time with him, and I wish I had known him better. I probably would have learned a lot from him if I had. I will always regret that. I´ll miss you, Uncle Jon. May you rest in peace.
Chandra
Family
July 4, 2021
I always enjoyed all our conversations we would have when you came in to the office. You always made me smile. I´m just happy to know that you´re know longer suffering and with family you haven´t seen for awhile. Once again, you put a smile on my face knowing your at peace my friend. Until we meet again.
Kirsten Rompel
Friend
July 2, 2021
I have a lifetime of memories to share from Japan to Napa and everyplace in-between. I know he'll be waiting for me on the other side. Jon, my best man at my wedding, my best friend, my brother my blood. Our last words were by phone which ended with him saying he loved me and I said I love you too.
Kat
Family
June 30, 2021
The Gagetta´s know you are in heaven with Veronica making way for the family´s that will join you someday! John you will be missed by BSA troop 51you where a leader and friend!
Mick Gagetta
Friend
June 29, 2021
