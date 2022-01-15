Jose Luis Vasquez

1962 – 2022

Jose Luis Vasquez passed away at his home in Vallejo, CA on Saturday January 10th at the age of 59.

Jose Luis was born in Zamora, Michoacan Mexico, and came to the United States as a young man and settled in the Napa Valley, CA. In Napa, he worked as an Agricultural Worker for 40 years and with his ex-wife raised five children.

He was an avid gardener, watch collector, and geological rock enthusiast, specifically the obsidian he would find at his job sites. Jose Luis was also an amateur musician, often playing the accordion at family functions and singing the ballads of his youth. He shared his love of the outdoors with his sons and often took them fishing and camping, and sometimes would even setup a tent in the backyard on hot summer nights.

In his later years, Jose Luis was an adoring grandfather and known as Papa Luis to his two granddaughters, Leilani and Valeria. He would spend much of his free time devoted to them.

He is survived by his five children, Nancy, Alex, Sebastian, Lupita, and Luis, his mother, Guadalupe, many brothers and sisters, loving nephews, and many other family and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11 AM on Thursday, January 20 at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 925 Sacramento St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.

Cremation and arrangement entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapel Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com