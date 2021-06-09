Jose Hernandez Villa

1938 - 2021

Jose Hernandez Villa passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 surrounded by his family. Jose was born in Abadiano Michoacán, Mexico on December 20, 1938 where he was raised on a dairy farm with his 13 siblings. In 1958 Jose married Elodia Cardenas and they started their own dairy farm together which at one time had more than 70 head of cattle. During that same year, Jose began traveling back and forth from Mexico to California, Idaho, Arizona, and Washington through the Bracero Program. He worked as a migrant agricultural laborer, harvesting fruits and vegetables and was one of the first Latinos to come to the Valley to work the vineyards. During his tenure, he passionately participated in multiple marches and protests with Cesar Chavez for farm worker's rights.

Jose and Elodia had 5 children and the family settled in Saint Helena in 1989. Jose worked with various vineyard management companies including Red Barn, Colinas Farming and Silverado Farming Company. Jose was hardworking, diligent, and incredibly dedicated to building a better life for his family. He was extremely gregarious and giving with his colleagues, and was known for bringing delicious lunches and snacks to share with other workers. His singing, jokes, and stories always filled the vineyards with joy and laughter.

Jose retired in 2012 and dedicated himself to his extravagant garden and fruit trees. He was especially proud of his varieties of chile peppers and tomatoes, which he loved to share with all visitors. He enjoyed preparing delicious salsas using ingredients from his garden, and would always be sure his neighbors had plenty of peaches and tomatoes in the summers. Jose was kind and generous and was a mentor to many. He loved animals, especially his 2 dogs who could always be seen following him around the house and garden, or napping with him in his recliner.

Jose is survived by his wife of 64 years Elodia, their daughter Maria Arcelia, son Jose Luis, son Hugo, daughter Alina Monica, son Ivan, eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by siblings in Mexico. Jose was a loving patriarch of his family, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, brother, neighbor, and friend. His presence filled a room and everyone he met was touched by his humor and graciousness. Jose will be greatly missed by so many. We will never forget the values of hard work, humility, and love that he taught us all.

A rosary will be recited on Thursday, June 10th at St. Helena Catholic Church at 6:30 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, June 11th at 11am. The church is located at 1340 Tainter St.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations via GoFundMe.com to purchase a memorial bench for Jose to be donated to the city of Saint Helena. The link to the fundraiser is as follows: https://gofund.me/61068e7d