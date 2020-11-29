Menu
Joseph E. Powers

1935 - 2020

Joe Powers cared for his family. He was born in 1935 and raised in Grimes CA. He went to local schools there and eventually graduated from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo in 1959 as a mechanical engineer. He married Eileen Rondoni of Napa CA in July of 1960.

He started work with Kaiser in 1959 and retired from his own engineering company in 2009. He always liked to design and make things. He especially valued and found consolation in his Catholic faith.

He is survived by his wife Eileen, his Son Michael in Stockton CA, and his sister Rose Ann Ellis in Grimes CA. He was preceded in his death by the death of his daughter Laura Ann Burnett in Magalia CA. He is being returned to Colusa CA to be buried with his father and mother. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Claffey & Rota Funeral Home
