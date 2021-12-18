Josie Jenkins

1949 - 2021

Our dear, sweet, feisty friend/sister/aunty and activist passed away on December 2, 2021, after enduring (with spunk and good grace) years of an insipid lung disease. She was surrounded by her many loving friends.

Josie was born in Manila, the Philippines on July 2, 1949, the 2nd of 7 children. Josie was raised in Antioch, California. She moved to Napa in 1974 after graduating from UCSB.

During the 50 years Josie lived in Napa she was a fierce advocate for workers' rights, human rights, women's rights, LGBTQ rights and environmental protections.

Josie was a lifelong union member of both the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and SEIU. Josie was one of the first women to work as a lineman/splicer for the Pacific Bell Telephone Company. During her 13 years there she went back to college and got her master's degree in public administration. Josie left the phone company and went on to become the Executive Director of two SEIU locals, one in Marin County and the other in Napa County. She retired in 2013 and went back to work for Napa County in child protective services, her heart's work.

Josie was a lifelong democrat and was always active in local and national elections. Josie could be seen at nearly every rally in Napa and beyond. She would work tirelessly to get those candidates elected whom she believed in.

For those who knew Josie, you knew her smile and that smile could light up any room. To Josie's nearest and dearest, please know she loved you all.

At Josie's request, a memorial party will be held in the spring of 2022.

Donations may be made in Josie's name to the following organizations:

Rainbow Action Network www.first5napa.org

No Kid Hungry www.nokidhungry.org