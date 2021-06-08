Menu
Joyce Riella
1932 - 2021
Joyce Riella was born on September 1, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri. Her father Elmer passed away in 1934. She later moved to San Francisco, California with her mother Marie, along with her Aunt Betty & Uncle Harry. After graduation from Mission High in 1949, she worked as lead keypunch operator at Bank of America.

In July 1950, she met Frank Antonio Riella at the Napa County Fair in Calistoga. The following year, Joyce and Frank married on July 7 in San Francisco and made their home there. In 1953, they moved to Rutherford. Joyce worked at Beaulieu Vineyards for 30 years. She enjoyed reading books, spending time with family & friends, and slot machine gambling in Nevada.

Her husband Frank, mother Marie Shumate, and her son Frank David Riella predeceased Joyce. Survivors are her daughter Lisa Riella Edwards (Rick); granddaughters Heather Riella Bechtol (Christopher), Meri Riella, and Marissa Albertson; great-grandchildren Deanna Molina; McKenna, Sophia, Leilah, Cody, and Caleb Bechtol; and Frankie Riella.

We will hold no services as per her wishes. Internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Saint Helena. The family wishes to thank Adya Hospice for their compassionate care during the last month of her life.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sweet lady, you now walk with the Lord and those you love. Worked with Joyce and Frank for 14 years at BV.
Patricia Chamberlain
July 5, 2021
Hi Lisa, I am sorry for your loss. It is so hard losing our parents. I just wanted to pass on my condolences. It has been many years and you probably don't even remember me from back in the Chuck Ramirez and Tammy Merritt days. How's that for a blast from the past! I hope you find peace with your loss soon. Greg Belknap
Greg
June 9, 2021
