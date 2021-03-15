Judith Ann Scribner

1943 - 2020

Judith Ann Scribner, 76, passed away peacefully on August 31st, 2020, in Carson City, NV after declining health. Judy was a longtime resident of Napa, CA before moving to Yerington, NV where she had resided for the past 10 years.

She was predeceased in death by her husband Herbert C. Scribner, Jr. Judy was an avid reader, photographer, bird watcher, gardener, loved to write poetry and short stories, and was especially talented at making handmade crafts such as stained glass, garments, decorative gourds, and baskets. She had a fondness for border collies and had two special companions over the years which are now reunited with her at the rainbow bridge.

Judy is survived by her step-daughter and close friends. As per her wishes, no funeral or memorial services are planned. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all those who knew her.