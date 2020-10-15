Judy Kennedy Armstrong

1945 - 2020

Judy Kennedy Armstrong died October 5, 2020 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Judy was born June 3, 1945 in Olwein, Iowa to James and Jeanette Kennedy. A graduate of Napa High School, she considered Napa, CA her hometown. Judy is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, George, her sister, Carol Sanchez, her brothers James, Steve and wife Judy, and Bob and wife Laurie.

Judy had a long, successful career in the automotive industry. She and George met at a dealership in Miami, Florida. After marrying, they lived in Atlanta, Georgia before moving to Houston, Texas where Judy worked as an accountant for Gillman Automotive Group until retiring in 2012. After retiring, she and George renovated a beautiful home on Lake Cortez in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

Judy had a passion for music, and she amazed us because she seemed to know the words to every song! Her other interests included golf, sewing, reading, traveling, and crossword puzzles. She had a soft spot for her rescued cats, Millie, Spike, and Callie.

At her request, no service will be held.

Condolences may be sent to 17 Celanova Lane, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas 71909. In remembrance, please consider a donation to the Hot Springs Village Community Foundation.