Judy Ann Sisto
1943 - 2022
Judy Sisto passed away peacefully in Napa, California, at Queen of the Valley Medical Center on February 18, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Judy was born in Long Beach, California, on December 8, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva, her Aunt Thelda, and great-grandson, Nathan.

Judy is survived by her loving husband Dennis, her sister Marie, sons Mark and Mike, grandchildren Amanda and Alysia, daughter-in-law Sandy, great-grandson Liam and great-grand-daughter Piper.

Judy worked primarily in Southern California as an executive assistant at St. Jude Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in Fullerton, St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, and the St. Joseph Health System office in Orange. Judy met Dennis in Southern California, married, and relocated to Napa in 1998.

Judy enjoyed baking, golfing, traveling, and her little dog, Kookie. Judy, we will miss your beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and giving heart.

A private service will be held to celebrate Judy's life. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or to Queen of the Valley Foundation.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Mar. 23, 2022.
