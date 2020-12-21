Karen Olivia Connell

1946 - 2020

Karen Olivia Connell, 74, peacefully passed on December 14, 2020, at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, surrounded by her loving husband and three children. Her sudden passing was due to complications related to a blood disease.

Karen was born to Leonidas and Virginia Masingill on September 24, 1946, in Dyess, Arkansas. She was the youngest of three siblings and adored by her sister Myra and brother Lonnie. Growing up she was nicknamed, "The Blonde Blizzard."

She is survived by her loving family: her husband, Hugh Connell Sr., son Hugh Connell Jr., daughter Christine Annette Bueno, son John David Connell, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Myra Virginia West of Olympia, Washington. She is preceded in death by her brother, Lonnie Masingill.

Karen built a life, family and community in Napa for the last 56 years. During that time, she was a beloved local teacher who treated her students as if they were family. She loved God and was active in church ministry throughout her life. As an artist, Karen had a divine ability to capture the true beauty of the world through her paintings, and in turn, her paintings reflect the vibrant, uplifting and genuine spirit of Karen herself.

More than anything, Karen's greatest accomplishment and richest legacy is the family she created with her husband Hugh. Karen was a devoted wife, quintessential mother, loving grandmother, and second mom to many. Karen's legacy is a legacy of love, kindness and compassion to all. Her warmth, joy and infectious laugh touched countless lives and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 1:00 PM. The service is open to friends and family; there will be no reception to follow. In Karen's memory, flowers can be sent to Tulocay.