Karen Marie Solt

1950 - 2020

Karen Marie Solt passed away at home in Parker, Colo., on Sept. 1, 2020. Karen was born on June 10, 1950, to Robert and Martha Brown. Karen married Dan Solt on Dec. 9, 1973, and the couple lived in Napa for more than 30 years. Karen is survived by her daughters Michelle (Brian) Zents and Suzanne (Jon-Michael) Duncan, and grandchildren Tyler and Brooklyn Duncan and Alexandra and Samuel Zents.