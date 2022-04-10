Kathleen Marie Burgle

1945 - 2022

Kathleen Marie Burgle (Enos), age 76, entered into rest peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Union City, California after a battle with cancer. She was born in Santa Clara, California on October 6, 1945 to Gene and Mary Enos. Kathy was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Hard-working and mild-mannered, Kathy graduated from Santa Clara High School and then Heald Business College in San Jose.

During her lifetime, Kathy worked for the Napa State Hospital, Hearst Castle in San Simeon and the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo. She loved sewing, quilting and cooking and used those talents to serve others. She was proud to volunteer for many organizations including the St. Thomas Aquinas Alter Guild in Napa, the Veterans Home of California in Yountville and Masonic Home in Union City. Kathy was a member of the Napa Book Club, Quilt Guild and the Red Hat Society. She especially loved traveling to the east coast and Arizona to visit her granddaughters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 52 years, Ed; her children: Edward (Voula) and Keith (Kimmi); her grandchildren: Brooklyn, Reagan and Marie; and her sister, Eldine Fernandes. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert.