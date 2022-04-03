Kathleen (Kathy) Jones

1922 - 2022

Kathleen (Kathy) Jones passed away peacefully on Saturday March 5th, 2022, in Napa, California. She was born a century ago on Good Friday April 14th 1922, in Merced California. Kathleen was the second of three children (Miriam, Kathleen and Andrew Jr.) born to Judge Andrew R. and Gladys (Morley) Schottky. In 1939, the family moved to Mariposa, California during Kathleen's sophomore year. She attended San Jose State College and after graduating she attended Stanford Nursing School. During her final year of nurses training, she served as a cadet nurse on the Navajo and Hopi Indian reservations in AZ and NM. Then she worked as a public health RN for Santa Clara County.

Kathleen married Llewellyn Martin Jones in 1950. The couple resided in Waterbury, Vermont and had a son while Llewellyn finished his medical degree at UVM. In 1952 the family moved to San Francisco, so Lew could take his medical school residency. Once completed, they moved to Napa in 1954. Their daughter was born in 1957. Several years after her husband passed in 2002, Kathleen moved to The Meadows retirement community in Napa. She lived independently until summer 2020, then moved into assisted living. Kathleen was a member of the AAUW, a strong advocate of the United Ostomy Association and a proud member of The Order of the Eastern Star.

Kathleen is survived by her son Stephen (Jill) Jones and daughter Adele (Mark) Freeland; nieces Jean (Janvier) Enloe, Barbara (Janvier) Kinunen, Diane (Schottky) Wukmir and Sandra (Jones) McPeak; nephews Tom Janvier, Andrew Schottky III, David Schottky and Dean Schottky; her beloved grandchildren Gustaf W.P. Jones and Selena K.A Jones, and great-granddaughter Minka Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, sister and their spouses, nephew Jeffery A. Jones and her beloved Grand-Dogie Rufus Jones. She was the last of her generation of Jones's and Schottky's.

The memorial will be held on Wednesday April 13th at 1:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa. Reception to follow. Full obituary available at the service.