Kathleen Ann Wilson

1942 - 2022

Kathleen Ann Wilson, age 79, of Napa, California passed away peacefully in her home on March 10, 2022, after battling cancer for the past six years. The daughter of William and Margaret Robinson, Kathy was born on September 16, 1942, in Wauwatose, Wisconsin. Kathy grew up in Chicago and Parkridge, where she attended Saint Paul of the Cross K-8 and The Marywood School for Girls in Evanstan, IL.

After high school, Kathy attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During her summer breaks in college, Kathy worked at the Marshal Fields department store where she met, who would later become, the love of her life, Bruce Wilson. They married in 1967 and enjoyed 55 years together.

For a time, Kathy worked as a fifth-grade school teacher in Parkridge, IL and later as an American Airlines Ticket agent in Arizona, giving she and Bruce the opportunity to travel around Europe during their honeymoon for only $100.

Soon after marrying, Bruce accepted a position with Wilson Sporting Goods which brought them to Salinas, California and eventually to the Napa Valley.

In addition to being a full-time mother, Kathy was exceptional at making friends and getting involved, quickly acclimating to her new home in Salinas, CA by starting a bridge club and joining the Junior Woman's club. In 1970, they moved the family to Napa where they have lived for the past 52 years.

Kathy dedicated her life to her family, friends, and community, serving as President of the Napa Welcome Wagon, President of the Napa Saddle Jackets, volunteer docent for the Bouverie Preserve in Glenn Ellen staring in 1998, and her longtime service on the Board of Directors for the Napa Skyline Wilderness Park.

Her abilities and love for entertaining was second to none and she and Bruce enjoyed a full life with their many dear, lifelong friends. Kathy's hobbies included social and competitive bridge eventually earning the honor of a Regional Master bridge player, hiking, traveling, theater, and gourmet cooking, but her biggest passion was for riding and caring for her horses at their home on Kreuzer Lane.

Kathy is survived by husband, Bruce Wilson, her two daughters, Stacey Wilson (Kian Ramsay) and Nichole Wilson, her three grandchildren, Emily Wilson, Max Wilson, and Abigail Burton and her two siblings, Mary Roben, and William (Tom) Thomas Robinson, Jr.