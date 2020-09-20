Kathryn Jean Coleman

1942 - 2020

Kathryn was an active City of Napa resident from 2001-2015. Early years were spent in Clarion IA graduating from Clarion High School '59 a cheerleader and voted Homecoming Queen. She moved to Arlington VA where she worked briefly in administrative government service before landing a dream job as a United Airlines Stewardess1962 training and living in Chicago. In May 1966 she transferred domicile to San Francisco later flying SFO International routes until retiring 2003 while a Napa resident. Kathryn graduated San Francisco State University BA in Accounting 1983 and did tax work for HR Block. She was past president of UAL Clipped Wings Redwood Empire Chapter and served as a UAL hostess at The Special Olympics.

Kathryn married the love of her life in 1991 and moved to Lodi CA where John Wayne Blasingame (1939-2016) was Business and Economics Professor for The University of Pacific Stockton.

As a Napa resident she joined the UCCE Master Gardener Class '04 later earning her Gold Badge. She supported the Performing Arts including Napa Valley Symphony and performed as a Tap Dancer with Dolly's Dancers who participated in Valley fund raising as well as entertaining Veterans in Yountville.

She loved to fly, earned a Private Pilots license and purchased a Cessna co-piloting with John over the Canadian Wilderness to Alaska. Kathryn was an avid bicyclist earning 12 Century Ride patches also pedaling from Oregon to So California and San Francisco to Monterey. She was a World Traveler, loved nature and the great outdoors including hiking, skiing, kayaking, rollerblading and snowshoeing.

Kathryn contributed to many charities including the Walk to End Alzheimer's Disease, American Cancer Society, The Salvation Army, Collabria Care Hospice, The Nature Conservancy, Napa Chapter of Boys and Girls Club, and Napa Land Trust.

She leaves behind grieving siblings Jodi Levy Napa, Ronald Coleman Vancouver WA, Rebecca Ganz Tucson AZ, Timothy Coleman Republic WA, Lucy Kingsbury Indianola IA, Lawrence Coleman Deia, Mallorca SP and their spouses, many cousins nieces and nephews, longtime friends and staff of Paradise Valley Estates Deer Creek. She loved her family and was a wonderful person.

Kathryn was predeceased by husband John Blasingame, parents Aloysius Regis and Gwendolyn (Deal) Coleman and grandparents John Regis and Gertrude (Paul) Coleman, Bert Everett and Celia (Morlan) Deal and two brothers Stephen Anthony Coleman Bellevue WA and David Leo Coleman Coos Bay OR.

Her ashes were interred in Sacramento National Cemetery next to John. Contributions in her name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association.