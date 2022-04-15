Katie Lucilla (Lucy) Loberg

1941 - 2022

Katie Lucilla (Lucy) Loberg was born on August 16, 1941, in the village of Rose Hill, Alabama, where her father was the Teacher-Principal at the local two-room school. Soon, in 1943, Lucy's father was called to active duty in the Air Force to teach navigation to flying personnel. Becoming part of a military family meant that Lucy would move with her family six times before she graduated from high school. With her father staying on active duty in the Air Force, Lucy lived in Selma and Clayton, Alabama, St. John's Newfoundland, Canada, Norman, Oklahoma, Harrow, near London, and Cordell, Oklahoma, near Clinton-Sherman Air Force Base, where her father retired from the Air Force.

Lucy attended college first at Oklahoma University and later at Southwestern State College, which was about the time that Lucy and college friends happened to visit the Officers Club for a Halloween Dance, where Lucy met Lt. David Loberg, who was impressed with her dancing, and the two promptly became a pair. Within a few months, Lucy and David were married in a military wedding at Base Chapel, and after a year as an Air Force bride, David completed his Air Force commitment, and Lucy and David moved to San Francisco where Lucy worked for the State of California, and David attended graduate school. Lucy and David also were recruited by The Convent of the Good Shepard to serve as houseparents for Transition House helping adolescent girls transition to independent living in San Francisco. When Lucy moved with David to Nevada for his graduate work, the Convent asked Lucy's parents to come from Alabama to replace them while they were in Nevada. When David finished graduate courses, they moved briefly back to San Francisco so that Lucy's parents could return to Alabama, but they ended up soon moving to Napa for David to begin work at Napa State Hospital.

Within two years after moving to Napa, in 1971, Lucy fulfilled her long held desire and hope when she was entrusted to be the mother of a new baby boy by the adoption of son, Michael David, and in 1973, she was again entrusted to be a mother of a new baby girl by the adoption of Abigail Katherine. Lucy may have thought when she came to Napa that her moving days were finally over, but in 1976, David was asked to be the Director of Agnews State Hospital in Santa Clara. Not long after Lucy was settled in Agnews, she was asked to move near Sacramento (Davis) because David had been appointed to a position with the Brown Administration.

In Davis, Lucy nurtured her children, worked as a teacher's aide at the school her children attended, led a group of Campfire Girls, acquired lasting friendships, and kept in touch with family in Napa. When the Brown administration left office, Lucy and David moved their young family to Langhorne Borough, near Philadelphia to reside on the campus of the Woods Schools where David had been asked to serve a three-year term as President. Lucy truly enjoyed living for a time on the Northeast Corridor where she could experience firsthand the sights and scenes of early American history that had long captured her interest. She would point out to our guests that General Washington had crossed the Delaware River in 1776, just a few miles from our home. At the end of the three-year term, in 1986, Lucy and David moved their family to their home in Napa, and it turned out that Lucy would never have to move again for the rest of her life.

Lucy enjoyed living in Napa for these past 36 years, though she continued to go home to Alabama for visits periodically. Her interest blended well with Napa and San Francisco, especially for the art galleries and theater. It was during this time that Lucy taught Sunday School, served on her Church Council, assisted volunteer community organizations such as the Arts Council, NEWS, the Visitors Bureau, Library Literacy Programs, and hospitality organizations where she made many lasting friendships. After her children finished school, Lucy took a number of hospitality employment opportunities and retired after working several years as a concierge/innkeeper for the Silver Rose Inn near Calistoga.

During retirement, Lucy was able to devote much more of her time to reading books, discussing books, recommending books, and acquiring books, a lifelong interest that now became for her a comfortable priority, especially books involving history, and often women's history. She also helped to form "The Last Chapter Book Club", a small group of women who became the most treasured source of support and companionship of her entire life. And until the Covid lockdown, another base of support was the close friendships that she made and maintained at Synergy. Lucy developed enduring friendships with fellow climbers on her extended family's dozens of Fall Climbs in Yosemite. Lucy readily connected with, and remained in touch with, fellow passengers on the cruises that they enjoyed over the years. Friendships for Lucy were also linked to attending many Sacramento Jazz Festivals, music concerts, A.C.T productions in San Francisco, and occasional trips to the Ashland Oregon Shakespeare Festival. We must add that Lucy was a dedicated movie buff, a film fan from her youth whose knowledge of films was an encyclopedic resource for friends who shared her love of a rich variety of cinematography. Wherever Lucy went, she was always ready to strike up a conversation with strangers, especially at plays and films. She had a genuine interest in people and she was a thoughtful listener.

Lucy's highest priority was always her family. She was the one who was sure to be thrilled with special family moments such as the arrival of a new baby, graduations, new jobs and promotions, family members marrying partners, and a family member confirming her identity. Lucy was grateful for the development of email, texting and smart phones which made it easy to be connected to everyone. She loved to plan, host or attend family gatherings, special occasions, birthdays, and holidays.

While Lucy enjoyed living, raising, and nurturing her family in California, especially in beautiful Napa, it was likely that when a stranger detected her use of "Y'all", and asked her, "where are you from, Lucy? ", she nearly always beamed and said "Alabama," and might then add, "Clayton, near Montgomery." We can guess that Lucy would be thinking about that aged family home that was built in 1872 by Great Grandfather James Flournoy off Comer Road near Clayton with its attic full of memorabilia and artifacts left there by several generations of her ancestors. Lucy reminisced about that attic as a place where she and her brother, Russell, spent rainy afternoons during their childhood.

Lucy will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her warmth, her kind humor, her welcoming love of others, her gentle touch, her openness, and the way she made it so easy to give her a hug.

Lucy and David were married 58 years. Lucy was 80 years old when she died suddenly at Kaiser Medical Center, Vallejo on March 9, 2022, from complications of a rare condition called Myelofibrosis that severely weakened her immune system. She was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Florence Havard, her sister Patricia, and her brother Russell. Lucy is survived by her husband David, her son Michael, her daughter Abigail Howard and husband Ethan, her devoted grandchildren Evelyn Slavens and Shane Howard, her close cousins Jesse and Rebecca Havard of Florida, and her unrelated "sister" and dearest lifetime friend, Wendy Morris, of Wellesley, Massachusetts.

For information about the Celebration of Life planned for Lucy, please call 707-257-3805.