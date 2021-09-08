Kenneth Eugene Trumble

1932 - 2021

On September 2, 2021, Kenneth Eugene Trumble passed away quietly at home with his family. He was 89. Ken was born in Houston Texas on March 23, 1932.

In 1945, the family moved to Napa Valley, CA. When his 4 older brothers joined the Army, Ken joined the Navy and served for 4 years.

In 1953 he met and married his lifelong love, Patricia Jean Fee. They had 3 daughters and eventually moved to Angwin, where Ken worked for Pacific Union College in different capacities and served on the Volunteer Fire Dept for over 40 years. He was deeply respected in the community.

He is survived by siblings Charles Trumble and Evelyn Jones, daughters Sherrill Salom and Cindy Wallace, Cindy's husband Bruce Wallace, grandson/adopted son Jonathan Trumble, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be interred at the VA Cemetery in Eagle Point, OR.